Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks We'll Have Midterms

The other day, we told you how Rachel Bitecofer whining that democracy is dead because another Jack Smith case against Donald Trump was dismissed on Monday, at the request of Smith.

Advertisement

We don't know how to say this so Rachel can understand, but democracy isn't dead. 75 million people voting for the candidate of their choosing is the embodiment of democracy, and we'll even do her a solid and ignore the fact we're a constitutional republic.

But you can't reason with people infected with terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and Rachel is one of them:

I don’t know how anyone watching this transition process thinks they’ll be midterms. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) November 25, 2024

Well, Rachel, 59% of voters approve of the transition so far, so you're in the minority.

It will be an electoral autocracy. There will be elections, there will still be a judiciary, the press will still exist, etc. It's just not going to be free and fair elections, the judiciary won't be independent, and the press won't be free. Sadly, most people won't notice. — OPA (@ObservatoireUS) November 25, 2024

Yeah, none of this is true.

Would you be interested in a wager on this? We could do it for charities. — Alice (@AliceFromQueens) November 25, 2024

Put your money where your mouth is, Rachel.

Seek help. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) November 25, 2024

Professional help.

Talking like this is how you lost. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe PhD (@haz_beard) November 25, 2024

They'll never learn that.

You're worried about the transition process while the current administration is trying to start WWIII? — N Nate Lee (@Spam_Bacon) November 25, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

I wish there was a mind reading device that could indicate to everyone who is sane if you actually believe this or are just doing propaganda — Vince P 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🏳️‍🌈 (but not braindead) (@VinceP1974Chi) November 25, 2024

We're certain Rachel believes the lunacy she spouts.

By far the worst thing about this tweet is the horrible grammatical error. https://t.co/TFZwUAxwPI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 26, 2024

The grammar and the insanity.

I’m willing to publicly bet $1,000 to anyone claiming this that there will in fact be midterms. https://t.co/PIPFHZE8Bd — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) November 25, 2024

We'll bet her $1,000 too.

I will bet you $100,000 that there will be midterms https://t.co/1dW882sZNt — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 25, 2024

Even better. Easy money.

Do you think if Democrats take the house in 2026 people like this will take 5 seconds to consider they may have been wrong, or will their brains just seamlessly move onto the next proof that democracy is over? https://t.co/vr2jMgfA5y — Chris 🇺🇲💦🍑 (@Alicoh1) November 25, 2024

Oh, the smooth brain crowd will just move on.

There will be midterms. She knows this. She is preying on the mentally ill. https://t.co/kBtHEkKmp9 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 25, 2024

She absolutely is.