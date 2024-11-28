Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks We'll Have Midterms

Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

The other day, we told you how Rachel Bitecofer whining that democracy is dead because another Jack Smith case against Donald Trump was dismissed on Monday, at the request of Smith.

We don't know how to say this so Rachel can understand, but democracy isn't dead. 75 million people voting for the candidate of their choosing is the embodiment of democracy, and we'll even do her a solid and ignore the fact we're a constitutional republic.

But you can't reason with people infected with terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and Rachel is one of them:

Well, Rachel, 59% of voters approve of the transition so far, so you're in the minority.

Yeah, none of this is true.

Put your money where your mouth is, Rachel.

Professional help.

They'll never learn that.

That's (D)ifferent.

We're certain Rachel believes the lunacy she spouts.

The grammar and the insanity.

We'll bet her $1,000 too.

Even better. Easy money.

Oh, the smooth brain crowd will just move on.

She absolutely is.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MIDTERMS RACHEL BITECOFER

