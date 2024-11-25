A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In the nearly three weeks since Trump decimated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election Democrats, Lefties, mainstream media ... they've all been trying to pretend he didn't have a mandate, that it wasn't a landslide.

See, in their minds it's bad enough that he beat them, but having to admit it was the MAJORITY, that he won not only the Elector College BUT the Popular Vote as well, that he took EVERY swing state ... that's a bridge too far.

So they keep counting votes, and they keep trying to find new 'traditions' or 'equations' that somehow disprove how badly they lost. It's been fairly hilarious if we're being completely honest. Delicious even.

Add to all of this the latest CBS poll showing 'overwhelming' support for Donald J. Trump's transition and agenda and yeah, they're a hot mess. Take a look at this thread that is sure to break them all, ALL over again.

And here we go:

Interesting.

Trump literally ran on the promise of deporting illegals ... and he won IN A LANDSLIDE.

Our guess is if anyone on the Right voted otherwise it's because they know Trump himself can't make it happen, it's his policies and the economy created around said policies that will eventually bring the price of food and groceries go down.

Most Americans are tired of paying income taxes.

No joke.

DOGE and Trump need to make this happen, no more income tax in favor of a flat tax. It's past time.

