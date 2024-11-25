A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again

In the nearly three weeks since Trump decimated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election Democrats, Lefties, mainstream media ... they've all been trying to pretend he didn't have a mandate, that it wasn't a landslide.

Advertisement

See, in their minds it's bad enough that he beat them, but having to admit it was the MAJORITY, that he won not only the Elector College BUT the Popular Vote as well, that he took EVERY swing state ... that's a bridge too far.

So they keep counting votes, and they keep trying to find new 'traditions' or 'equations' that somehow disprove how badly they lost. It's been fairly hilarious if we're being completely honest. Delicious even.

Add to all of this the latest CBS poll showing 'overwhelming' support for Donald J. Trump's transition and agenda and yeah, they're a hot mess. Take a look at this thread that is sure to break them all, ALL over again.

🚨 MAGA MANDATE



A new CBS poll finds overwhelming support for President Donald J. Trump's transition and agenda ahead of his inauguration in January.



Here’s what you need to know:



🧵 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

And here we go:

More Americans than not approve of President Trump's top cabinet nominees. pic.twitter.com/mei8PMjHeI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Interesting.

Americans overwhelmingly back President Trump's performance during the transition.



In fact, nearly six-in-ten Americans say they approve of how President Trump has handled his job performance as president-elect. pic.twitter.com/DxQFF3Irlo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Americans support President Trump's plan for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens.



The policy is backed by most independent voters and strong majorities of voters across every age group — in line with other polls, which have consistently shown majority support. pic.twitter.com/heBodcKwN8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Trump literally ran on the promise of deporting illegals ... and he won IN A LANDSLIDE.

A plurality of Americans say President Trump will make food and grocery prices go down. pic.twitter.com/L2ycPg4m7V — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Our guess is if anyone on the Right voted otherwise it's because they know Trump himself can't make it happen, it's his policies and the economy created around said policies that will eventually bring the price of food and groceries go down.

Most Americans favor imposing tariffs on imported goods.



This widely touted proposal is a key cornerstone of President Trump's Made in America agenda. pic.twitter.com/vV4K9jag63 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

Most Americans are tired of paying income taxes.

No joke.

DOGE and Trump need to make this happen, no more income tax in favor of a flat tax. It's past time.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong



COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

===========================================================================