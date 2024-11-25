VIP
Media's STILL Trying to Help Biden & Harris Push Their 'How Much You're...
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's...
Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their...
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY...
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for...
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the...
WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter'...
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by...
VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Blue Lies Matter
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly...
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan...

COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 25, 2024
AngieArtist

There has definitely been a shift in the legacy media since Elon Musk not only bought Twitter but slowly turned it into the NEW media, empowering independent journalists to share the REAL story without the spin and agenda so many in the mainstream have favored for the past couple of decades. Honestly, when you think about it, our pals in the media did this to themselves.

Advertisement

If they'd have been actual journalists as opposed to Leftist activists they'd still be relevant.

Womp wompity womp womp womp.

Seems they're not dealing with this new reality very well, as you can see from watching AXIOS' CEO melting down trying to defend the legacy media.

No, really.

Watch:

The post continues:

“Social media people lying every day, every hour, every minute about the news, what you do matters. What the New York Times does matters. What the Wall Street Journal does matters."They are incensed that 𝕏 exposes their lies — one reason their industry is in total collapse.

Read that again.

TOTAL collapse.

Couldn't happen to a better and more deserving industry.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The post continues:

Legacy Journalist & Media having an absolute meltdown knowing they are becoming extinct quickly is truly mouthwatering delicious.We are The Media Now

Notice we pulled tweets from independent journalists to share this news, not from AXIOS itself. Sucks to be them.

HAAAAAAAAA ... he's being generous.

You'd think the press would have known better.

Apparently not.

===========================================================================

Related:

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

Advertisement

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK MEDIA AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again
Sam J.
Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong
Sam J.
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life
Sam J.
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women
Sam J.
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the FBI
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement