COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

There has definitely been a shift in the legacy media since Elon Musk not only bought Twitter but slowly turned it into the NEW media, empowering independent journalists to share the REAL story without the spin and agenda so many in the mainstream have favored for the past couple of decades. Honestly, when you think about it, our pals in the media did this to themselves.
If they'd have been actual journalists as opposed to Leftist activists they'd still be relevant.
Womp wompity womp womp womp.
Seems they're not dealing with this new reality very well, as you can see from watching AXIOS' CEO melting down trying to defend the legacy media.
No, really.
Watch:
NEW Axios CEO melts down over @elonmusk telling 𝕏 users “You are the media now” — mounts passionate defense of dying legacy media:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2024
"My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You're not the media!"
The MSNBC panel applauds:
“Social media people lying every day, every hour, every… pic.twitter.com/SBwgI9hFfC
The post continues:
“Social media people lying every day, every hour, every minute about the news, what you do matters. What the New York Times does matters. What the Wall Street Journal does matters."They are incensed that 𝕏 exposes their lies — one reason their industry is in total collapse.
Read that again.
TOTAL collapse.
Couldn't happen to a better and more deserving industry.
🚨🇺🇸 “My message to Elon Musk is Bullsh*t”— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 25, 2024
“Elon Musk sits on X all day, saying we are the media, you are the media”
“You don’t claim yourself to be a reporter - that’s nonsense”
MSNBC - “slow clap”
Legacy Journalist & Media having an absolute meltdown knowing they are… pic.twitter.com/sVNoHwEDUh
Recommended
The post continues:
Legacy Journalist & Media having an absolute meltdown knowing they are becoming extinct quickly is truly mouthwatering delicious.We are The Media Now
Notice we pulled tweets from independent journalists to share this news, not from AXIOS itself. Sucks to be them.
If you have to act like an unhinged lunatic, screaming and shouting that you are the media, you are no longer the media. Elon Musk is right, WE are the media now. pic.twitter.com/iOhYNSatB2— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 25, 2024
“We still matter” he shouts to his readership of 12 people— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 25, 2024
HAAAAAAAAA ... he's being generous.
Propaganda doesn’t sell. Free Speech does.— YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 25, 2024
You'd think the press would have known better.
Apparently not.
===========================================================================
Related:
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women
So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)
Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member