SICK BURN: Donald Trump Posts EPIC Troll of Obama With Inauguration Day Coming Soon

Have we mentioned yet how much fun Donald Trump is having rolling into his second term in the White House?

Some might suggest that of course, he is having a blast, seeing as how he swept all of the swing states, won the popular vote, and will be stepping into the Oval Office with a Republican House and Senate. But we think there's more to it than that because Trump was having a blast even before he won. Remember McDonald's and the garbage truck?

Seeing as the man came within about a quarter inch of not being with us anymore in July, the attempts to assassinate him might account for his new jovial lease on life.

Just yesterday, Trump trolled Canada (again) with his suggestion that Wayne Gretzky would make a perfect 'governor' and also scorched his political enemies in America.

If we didn't know Trump was a teetotaler, we'd almost think there was a lot of wassailing going on at Mar-a-Lago on Christmas Day.

Speaking of Trump's political enemies, Trump also reached out with a hilarious troll of domestic enemy number one, Barack Obama:

Trump just posted this on Truth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BLhZKdKst2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Of course, this is a callback to Obama's joke on Jimmy Kimmel's show in 2016 when he read a tweet from Trump saying that Obama would go down as perhaps the worst President in the history of the United States, and Obama responded by saying, 'At least I will go down as a President.'

He was so pleased with himself, wasn't he? Say, how did that joke work out, Obama?

Trolling at its finest! https://t.co/wJ2XlwxdtQ — Steven Smollensky (@Stevie_Smozz) December 25, 2024

He really is masterful at it. The sly grin in the photo as he looks at Obama during his first inauguration is 'chef's kiss' perfection.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2024

Whatever Elon Musk plans to eliminate with DOGE, never get rid of the mean tweets. They are a national treasure.

Obviously, Obama was not the only Democrat who said that Trump would never be President. Plenty of others did as well.

Remember when Democrats said that Trump will NEVER become President? 😂 pic.twitter.com/DmQCukPbDc — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) December 25, 2024

LOL. That's an awesome video. And we're certain that Trump STILL remembers every single one of these comments.

But we get the feeling it's always been a little more personal between him and Obama.

Obama is the reason Trump is president to begin with. The blowback the Dems have experienced since Obama has been monumental and they deserve every bit of it. — Jeff McCarty (@Jmccarty710) December 25, 2024

Trump has made Obama not a thing anymore is amazing! . — Life (@RealNatno47) December 25, 2024

Hearing Obama yell and scold his own party and voters this past fall sure sounded like he was a broken man who had none of his old political magic left in him.

❤️😂 This is why he's so beloved. Funny, smart and takes no sh*t from Democrats. https://t.co/JInBh4DgNj — Sonja (@wazuberance) December 26, 2024

As Trump said during the 2024 campaign when asked if he would seek retribution against the Democrats who persecuted him for the past four years, winning is his retribution.

And boy, did he win in 2024 or what?

He is enjoying himself very much.

This is just great.

What do you think Obama is thinking when he sees this post? — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) December 25, 2024

We bet he's thinking he never should have roasted Trump for five straight minutes at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner. Most people today agree that was the moment when Trump made up his mind to run and said, 'Oh, yeah? I'll show you.'

Exactamundo.

What’s more unbelievable, is that it’s going to happen twice 😆 — Kuaroo, PhD (@kuaroo_) December 25, 2024

Double the humiliation for Obama. We're pretty sure that he will show up on Inauguration Day, but many Democrats are refusing to do the same. That's how much Trump broke them all.

Hate him, love him.

Trump is a masterful online troll. https://t.co/Z6jAqOKYEo — CTFreedomguy (@theBTCSHEEP) December 25, 2024

How can you not love him a little bit for how well he plays his foes like a Stradivarius on social media?

We don't know about you, but we're hoping that whoever is working the cameras during Trump's SECOND inaugural speech, they pan the audience for the scowls of all the Democrats.

Especially for the 44th President's face, where we anticipate the biggest frown of them all.

You know what they say about payback, Barack Obama. We're looking forward to you having to experience it all over again on January 20.