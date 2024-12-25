What the Puck? Trump Suggests NHL Superstar Wayne Gretzky Replace Justin Trudeau

Leave it to President-Elect Donald Trump to troll somebody when they’re down. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure to resign. So, Trump jokingly says he has the perfect replacement for him - Wayne Gretzky! Yes, the 80s and 90s NHL superstar, Wayne Gretzky, aka ‘The Great One.’

'THE GREAT ONE': President-elect Trump threw his support behind NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as a potential candidate for Canadian prime minister as Trudeau faces pressure to step down. https://t.co/UGKgVZaHhV pic.twitter.com/W4qUDlDiHA — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 26, 2024

Wayne Gretzky for Governor of Canada!!! pic.twitter.com/rQvuUerIU5 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 25, 2024

Many posters are saying that Gretzky would be great as Governor of Canada. He does have four Stanley Cups to his credit, so he knows how to lead a team.

Love it! Gretzky for Governor would be a power play for Canada! Finally, a leader who understands the importance of hard work and teamwork. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 25, 2024

My god this is funny. How can you not love Trump ?



Also, he’s totally right. Gretzky for Canada! — American Pierogi (@Pierogi1776) December 25, 2024

This is the only condition under which I would accept Canada as a state. — Michelle Weekley (@michelleweekley) December 25, 2024

All kidding aside, it looks like Pierre Poilievre should get the nod.

Yes, but let Pierre Poilievre fix it first. — Leif Erikson Carter 🇺🇸 MAHAGA (@lcart420il) December 25, 2024

@PierrePoilievre is a smart, popular Conservative poised to win - which is saying a lot in Canada - @realDonaldTrump is playing his silly games. — Renaissance Boy (@RinStef3) December 26, 2024

Trump; trolling again! 🤣 — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) December 25, 2024

Yes, Trump is a trolling master.

Trump has been trolling Canada and Justin Trudeau by suggesting the country should be annexed by the United States and become our 51st state. Many Canadian leaders and pundits have voiced their displeasure at Trump for making fun of their country. We can tell it’s having no effect on Trump or his sense of humor.