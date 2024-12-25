Church of England Warns Clergy About Christmas Carols With 'Problematic Words'
Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?
Taylor Lorenz Extremely Stressed About Getting a Rush Visa ASAP
People Have Fun With Idea That 'Hunnikah' Celebrates a Jewish Gorilla War
VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
VIP
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas
A Lump of Coal in Her Stocking! Crypto Influencer Gets BURIED for Not...
Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with...
'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social...
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take...
Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to...

What the Puck? Trump Suggests NHL Superstar Wayne Gretzky Replace Justin Trudeau

Warren Squire  |  10:44 PM on December 25, 2024
Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP

Leave it to President-Elect Donald Trump to troll somebody when they’re down. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure to resign. So, Trump jokingly says he has the perfect replacement for him - Wayne Gretzky! Yes, the 80s and 90s NHL superstar, Wayne Gretzky, aka ‘The Great One.’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Many posters are saying that Gretzky would be great as Governor of Canada. He does have four Stanley Cups to his credit, so he knows how to lead a team.

All kidding aside, it looks like Pierre Poilievre should get the nod.

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes, Trump is a trolling master.

Of course, you knew there would be memes. Check these out.

Trump has been trolling Canada and Justin Trudeau by suggesting the country should be annexed by the United States and become our 51st state. Many Canadian leaders and pundits have voiced their displeasure at Trump for making fun of their country. We can tell it’s having no effect on Trump or his sense of humor.

Tags: CANADA DONALD TRUMP FUNNY GOVERNOR HOCKEY NHL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?
Brett T.
Church of England Warns Clergy About Christmas Carols With 'Problematic Words'
Brett T.
Taylor Lorenz Extremely Stressed About Getting a Rush Visa ASAP
Brett T.
People Have Fun With Idea That 'Hunnikah' Celebrates a Jewish Gorilla War
Brett T.
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You FuzzyChimp
Advertisement