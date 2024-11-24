So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Watching this compilation is like watching one of those Time LIFE commercials where some friendly host from the 80s or 90s talks about the classics we all grew up with and love being offered in one AMAZING set of CDs or something like that.

We know Scott Jennings has made debating and owning Leftist panelists on CNN an art form, but seeing a compilation like this?

*chef's kiss*

Grab your corn and watch (especially Brian Stelter's reactions, it's hilarious):

The music. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so great.

"Lord have mercy"



for the babies who can't speak for themselves. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) November 23, 2024

Jennings schooled them over and over! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) November 23, 2024

And it's ALWAYS like four against one or five against one.

Duck billed platitudes 😂🤣 — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) November 23, 2024

The look on his face when the one guy claims Kamala Harris's campaign was organic?

LEGEND.

He needs his own show and definitely doesn't belong on CNN. — Paratrooper Brady™️ 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) November 23, 2024

While we agree he should have his own show, he most DEFINITELY belongs on CNN. Where else can he make stupid people cry over and over again? Not to mention, without Jennings, CNN doesn't have much for their viewers to watch.

At least with Jennings they know the Right is watching - oh sure, we're pointing and laughing along with Jennings but at least we're tuning in.

Just sayin'.

