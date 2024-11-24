Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney...
NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on November 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Watching this compilation is like watching one of those Time LIFE commercials where some friendly host from the 80s or 90s talks about the classics we all grew up with and love being offered in one AMAZING set of CDs or something like that.

We know Scott Jennings has made debating and owning Leftist panelists on CNN an art form, but seeing a compilation like this? 

*chef's kiss*

Grab your corn and watch (especially Brian Stelter's reactions, it's hilarious):

The music. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so great.

And it's ALWAYS like four against one or five against one.

The look on his face when the one guy claims Kamala Harris's campaign was organic? 

LEGEND.

While we agree he should have his own show, he most DEFINITELY belongs on CNN. Where else can he make stupid people cry over and over again? Not to mention, without Jennings, CNN doesn't have much for their viewers to watch.

At least with Jennings they know the Right is watching - oh sure, we're pointing and laughing along with Jennings but at least we're tuning in.

Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

