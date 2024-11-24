Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)

When you see journos shocked or flabbergasted by information that the rest of America has been more aware of for the past four years you have to wonder if they really do just have their heads buried in the sand.

Surely NBC's Kristen Welker was at least a tiny bit familiar with what Biden's weaponized DOJ has been doing since he took office.

Then again, the look on her face tells us otherwise.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Sen. Eric Schmitt educates NBC’s Kristen Welker on Biden’s weaponized DOJ, and Trump AG pick Pam Bondi’s role in holding those responsible to account:



“There has to be accountability for these kinds of abuses."



100%. Schmitt rattles off some those abuses::



SCHMITT:… pic.twitter.com/9pdzOPXX9g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2024

His post continues:

SCHMITT: "Everybody's seen this weaponization of the Justice Department over the last four years. It really is a tragedy for a once respected agency that has gone after Catholics. It's gone after parents who showed up to school board meetings under the auspices of the Patriot Act." "This is in the United States of America and then clearly weaponized that department. Joe Biden did, and Merrick Garland to go after their chief political opponent. And I'll tell you what, the arc of that story is really terrifying if you care about the Republic. After the midterms, Joe Biden said that there was no way President Trump would ever be back in the white House after that speech, the zombie cases were resurrected." "The number three person from DOJ went to New York, and you had the Alvin Bragg case. The number two prosecutor in Atlanta went to the white House and coordinated. You saw all these cases resurrected. They all fell apart under the weight of the law. And so I do think there needs to be accountability. I think that getting it back to crime fighting is important." “First and foremost, the people involved in this should be fired immediately. And anybody part of this, this effort to keep President Trump off the ballot and to throw him in jail for the rest of his life because they didn't like his politics, and to continue to cast him as a, quote unquote, threat to democracy was wrong." "And so we'll see where that goes."

Yes, yes we WILL see where that goes.

Kristen Welker may not have her job for much longer. She’s been very weak as the host of Meet the Press and has a constant axe to grind with any conservatives that make the mistake of going on her toxic little TV show that pretends to be “news”. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) November 24, 2024

Indeed, it does.

