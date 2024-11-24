'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump About His AG Pick

Just a reminder: Democrats never hold their own elected officials to the rules, ANY rules, so when they pretend to magically care about the rules and how things are supposed to really work, all we can do is roll our eyes before pointing and laughing.

Advertisement

Case in point, Joyce Alene claiming the AG is not supposed to be the president's lawyer while we all know Merrick Garland and especially Eric Holder were clearly in the pockets of their presidents lacks serious self-awareness.

See for yourself:

Just a reminder: The Attorney General is not supposed to be the President's lawyer; they're the people's lawyer. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 24, 2024

Oh, honey.

Please.

Did you tell that to Biden and Obama? Just asking! — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 24, 2024

We're going to bet she did NOT, even with her close proximity to Obama.

Your situational morality is fun. pic.twitter.com/pKWh1wZryy — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 24, 2024

Situational morality ... that's really good phrasing and sums up our pals on the Left perfectly.

Correct.



As @EricHolder said, the AG is supposed to be the president’s bro. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 24, 2024

Bro. Wingman. Same difference.

Side note, do you guys remember when Holder promised Congress he would investigate himself? Good times.

You mean the Attorney General isn’t supposed to be the President’s wingman? That’ll be news to these guys. pic.twitter.com/io7zmy31eK — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) November 24, 2024

Starting to see a theme here.

Have you been in hibernation the last four years? — Team Dad (@teamdad2018) November 24, 2024

Try 12 years.

And that really just about sums it up.

===========================================================================

Related:

X Mourns As TV Legend, Conservative Patriot (and Twitchy Fave) Chuck Woolery Passes at 83

Joe Rogan Explains What He'd Do If He Took Over for Rachel Maddow and It's BRUTALLY Hilarious (Spot-On!)

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms

Taylor Lorenz's Reasoning for Why She LOVES the Vibe on Bluesky Made Me LEGIT LOL



===========================================================================