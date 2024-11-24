'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump About His AG Pick

X Mourns As TV Legend, Conservative Patriot (and Twitchy Fave) Chuck Woolery Passes...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Just a reminder: Democrats never hold their own elected officials to the rules, ANY rules, so when they pretend to magically care about the rules and how things are supposed to really work, all we can do is roll our eyes before pointing and laughing.

Case in point, Joyce Alene claiming the AG is not supposed to be the president's lawyer while we all know Merrick Garland and especially Eric Holder were clearly in the pockets of their presidents lacks serious self-awareness.

See for yourself:

Oh, honey. 

Please.

We're going to bet she did NOT, even with her close proximity to Obama.

Situational morality ... that's really good phrasing and sums up our pals on the Left perfectly.

Bro. Wingman. Same difference.

Side note, do you guys remember when Holder promised Congress he would investigate himself? Good times.

Starting to see a theme here.

Try 12 years.

And that really just about sums it up.

