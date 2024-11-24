Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk Buys MSNBC BRUTALLY Hilarious

First and foremost, we checked that this was REALLY from Joe Rogan and he was REALLY responding to Elon Musk about his buying MSNBC multiple times. This is real.

Advertisement

Well, as real as X gets.

Seems Joe Rogan would like to take over Rachel Maddow's spot and has some ideas about how he would successfully do just that. This seems awfully specific and spot on, not to mention brutal and hilarious.

If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2024

As long as he doesn't morph into Mark Cuban.

Deal 🔥🚀🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

We'd watch it.

Can you keep Maddow on as a co-host and invite Mark Cuban as your first guest? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 23, 2024

Now that is a bridge too far.

The Joe Maddow Experience pic.twitter.com/PjNkzhSBfJ — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 23, 2024

Ok, maybe not. Yikes.

Can't wait for this 👊 pic.twitter.com/OxeWfuV7mN — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 23, 2024

This looks like some bizarre mash-up of Kung Fu and Seinfeld.

This will be an epic show. pic.twitter.com/QonIRJgDDa — fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 23, 2024

X News Media: Elon, why did you buy MSNBC?

Elon: Rogan said he would cross dress and I thought it would be hilarious <Elon laugh> — Wil (@wilfullyapt) November 23, 2024

Oddly enough, we could totally see this as Elon's rationale for buying MSNBC.

Hey man, anything is possible as the people become the media ... just sayin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms

Taylor Lorenz's Reasoning for Why She LOVES the Vibe on Bluesky Made Me LEGIT LOL



And We're Officially DEAD: Don't Look Now BUT Rob Reiner Just Basically Committed Himself ... Over Trump

===========================================================================