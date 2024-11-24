'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump...
Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk Buys MSNBC BRUTALLY Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

First and foremost, we checked that this was REALLY from Joe Rogan and he was REALLY responding to Elon Musk about his buying MSNBC multiple times. This is real.

Well, as real as X gets.

Seems Joe Rogan would like to take over Rachel Maddow's spot and has some ideas about how he would successfully do just that. This seems awfully specific and spot on, not to mention brutal and hilarious. 

As long as he doesn't morph into Mark Cuban.

We'd watch it.

Now that is a bridge too far.

Ok, maybe not. Yikes.

This looks like some bizarre mash-up of Kung Fu and Seinfeld.

Oddly enough, we could totally see this as Elon's rationale for buying MSNBC.

Hey man, anything is possible as the people become the media ... just sayin'.

