MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong

Poor Kyle Griffin. Like many of his friends on the Left, he is simply not able to cope with the reality of how badly and BRUTALLY the Democrats were beaten not quite three weeks ago. Imagine the ego someone must have to lose that spectacularly and still try to claim it wasn't that big of a deal.

There are some experts who believe Trump ended the Democratic Party on November 5.

Just sayin'.

But we suppose if being in denial helps Griffin cope, more power to him:

The ‘landslide' that wasn't:



By traditional measures, Trump's win was neither unprecedented nor a landslide.



In fact, he prevailed with one of the smallest margins of victory in the popular vote since the 19th century and generated little of the coattails of a true landslide.… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2024

By traditional measures Trump's win was a huge landslide.

He won the Electoral College.

He won the Popular Vote.

He won all of the swing states.

The House and Senate are RED.

C'mon man ...

--Classic. 'We didn't actually lose, they just found a way to claim victory'.

Make zero mistake, this is how they are wired to think.

It does not change, they do not change. When they do, they see the light, and switch parties. Conservatives however, are so...for life. — Randall Durant (@ChowdaheadRandy) November 24, 2024

Reality just isn't their thing.

White House, Popular Vote, Senate, House, Supreme Court



It was a landslide. And as government is downsized and all that waste and corruption is redirected back to taxpayers the future landslide is only going to grow.



Democrat policies were idiocy incarnate. A new era. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 23, 2024

In other words, buckle up, Democrats.

Are you going to report to your detention camp voluntarily or will we have to come get you? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 23, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so we know Arthur is joking but there's a very strong possibility Kyle does not.

Keep doing what you’re doing. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 23, 2024

Seriously. We totally and completely support Kyle's behavior and would like him to continue this until the next presidential election.

Thanks, Kyle, yer a real pal.

I’m sorry you’re having a hard time coping with the new reality, sir. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) November 24, 2024

As any intelligent person knows the popular vote is only an important issue with the people that hate the constitution and the Republic that it represents.

Trump won the electoral college vote by a large margin, you can look for Easter eggs all you want but Trump has a mandate. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 24, 2024

Repeat after us, Kyle. MANDATE.

