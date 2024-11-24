'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong

Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 24, 2024
Poor Kyle Griffin. Like many of his friends on the Left, he is simply not able to cope with the reality of how badly and BRUTALLY the Democrats were beaten not quite three weeks ago. Imagine the ego someone must have to lose that spectacularly and still try to claim it wasn't that big of a deal.

There are some experts who believe Trump ended the Democratic Party on November 5.

Just sayin'.

But we suppose if being in denial helps Griffin cope, more power to him:

By traditional measures Trump's win was a huge landslide.

He won the Electoral College.

He won the Popular Vote.

He won all of the swing states.

The House and Senate are RED.

C'mon man ... 

Reality just isn't their thing.

In other words, buckle up, Democrats.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so we know Arthur is joking but there's a very strong possibility Kyle does not.

Seriously. We totally and completely support Kyle's behavior and would like him to continue this until the next presidential election.

Thanks, Kyle, yer a real pal.

Repeat after us, Kyle. MANDATE.

