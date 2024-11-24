LOL, She's Crying?! Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Live ON THE AIR Over Elon Musk's MSNBC Meme (Watch)

Rachel Maddow is having a normal one after Trump WON re-election not quite three weeks ago.

Hard to believe it's only been that long, right? What with the constant meltdowns, tantrums, and has-been celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres leaving the country before the P Diddy and Epstein lists are dropped.

Oops, did we say that?

Our bad. Ahem.

Anywho, as we were saying, the Left has not been dealing well with Trump's MANDATE of a win, like at all. Add to that the idea of Elon Musk even considering buying MSNBC and well, Maddow lost it.

For real. We're not even being funny. She literally broke down ... over a MEME.

Watch:

Wow.

This is more than just triggered. This looked like the beginning of an absolute breakdown.

Mark Cuban is a mess. — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) November 24, 2024

HAAAAAA

We see what they did there.

Apparently, the left can't understand memes either. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 24, 2024

Who knew? OH, that's right, we all did.

This clip alone has earned Elon statues in his honor 😂 — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 24, 2024

Historic.

Oh, Rachie’s got big feelings over a meme. Get over yourself. Your days of being untouchable are numbered. Those lies and propaganda about COVID… Yeah, we haven’t forgotten. — Sara 🇺🇸 (@sara_hagarty) November 24, 2024

We have not forgotten.

Or forgiven, clearly.

And they wonder why their ratings are so poor. They are reporting about memes posted on the internet. There are at least 30 YouTube channels that do the same thing and they do a much better job at it. — torquedoctor (@torquedoctor) November 24, 2024

And those YouTube channels don't cost their 'owners' $25 million a year for one night of work.

The internet is not a safe place for her 🤣 — g🔮 (@g_moonstone) November 24, 2024

Apparently not.

That moment when she realizes that Elon owns her now. — Twin Tower City (@TwinTowerCity) November 24, 2024

Something like that.

