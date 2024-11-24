Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving...
LOL, She's Crying?! Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Live ON THE AIR Over Elon Musk's MSNBC Meme (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on November 24, 2024
Twitchy

Rachel Maddow is having a normal one after Trump WON re-election not quite three weeks ago.

Hard to believe it's only been that long, right? What with the constant meltdowns, tantrums, and has-been celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres leaving the country before the P Diddy and Epstein lists are dropped.

Advertisement

Oops, did we say that?

Our bad. Ahem.

Anywho, as we were saying, the Left has not been dealing well with Trump's MANDATE of a win, like at all. Add to that the idea of Elon Musk even considering buying MSNBC and well, Maddow lost it.

For real. We're not even being funny. She literally broke down ... over a MEME.

Watch:

Wow.

This is more than just triggered. This looked like the beginning of an absolute breakdown.

HAAAAAA

We see what they did there.

Who knew? OH, that's right, we all did.

Historic.

We have not forgotten.

Or forgiven, clearly.

