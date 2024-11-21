AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Atta...
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS,...
VIP
Just for Fun, Here's Rush Limbaugh in 1992 Shredding Al Gore's '10 Years...
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free...
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat...
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley...
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show...
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC...
Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in...
VIP
Congratulations: State Rep. Zooey Zephyr Used the Bathroom Today
Brit Split: Ellen Degeneres and Wife Start New Life in Merry Old England...
President Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President
Laverne Cox Likens Women-Only Bathroom Policy to Nazism

Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for Bathroom Statement

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on November 21, 2024

As Twitchy readers know, Tim 'Sarah' McBride is the first trans person to get elected to Congress and since technically Sarah is still a man, Nancy Mace took steps to make sure women's bathrooms were off-limits.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, this seemed like a controversial move on Mace's part to far too many people.

Eventually, McBride made a statement that he wouldn't make an issue of this and would abide by the rules set forth in Congress. Honestly, we were surprised by how wiling he was to actually take a step back and respect what women wanted.

That being said, the Left is not dealing with his response well ... like at all. 

McBride was an adult and trans activists cant' deal.

Huh.

Note, a lot of these tweets/posts are not safe for work so proceed with caution.

Let's be fair, are they ever really happy?

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yikes.

You know, if they're trying to prove how dangerous and unhinged many trans activists are, and that Nancy Mace was right to step in and keep Tim McBride out of women's bathrooms then we suppose they succeeded. Ironic how they just showed everyone why Mace did what she dide.

Maybe 'Sarah' will learn a thing or two from these responses as well.

The Left is unhinged.

We know this.

Trans-Left activists though? Super duper un-glitter-glued unhinged and sorry, not sorry, men just don't belong in women's bathrooms. 

Clearly.

Ultimately what we see here is just how mentally ill most of these individuals really are, and instead of helping them, society has been bullied into accepting their illness which is obviously not doing them any favors. 

Advertisement

Let's make America mentally healthy again as well.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS, BRUTALLY Calls Her Out

Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL

Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

===========================================================================

Tags: TRANS SARAH MCBRIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL
Sam J.
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS, BRUTALLY Calls Her Out
Sam J.
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO
Sam J.
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears
Grateful Calvin
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley Murder
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement