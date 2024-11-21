Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for Bathroom Statement

As Twitchy readers know, Tim 'Sarah' McBride is the first trans person to get elected to Congress and since technically Sarah is still a man, Nancy Mace took steps to make sure women's bathrooms were off-limits.

Believe it or not, this seemed like a controversial move on Mace's part to far too many people.

Eventually, McBride made a statement that he wouldn't make an issue of this and would abide by the rules set forth in Congress. Honestly, we were surprised by how wiling he was to actually take a step back and respect what women wanted.

That being said, the Left is not dealing with his response well ... like at all.

A thread.



Oooh McBride is in trouble!!! A story in a whole bunch of parts.



Here is how it started. “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms.”



And now see where it goes: 1/ pic.twitter.com/KSMpcNyfxG — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 21, 2024

McBride was an adult and trans activists cant' deal.

Huh.

Note, a lot of these tweets/posts are not safe for work so proceed with caution.

These folks are not happy. 2/ pic.twitter.com/sSUNtmYZMO — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 21, 2024

Let's be fair, are they ever really happy?

Yikes.

Really really mad.



There are many more quote tweets just like this.



Many. 4/ pic.twitter.com/TFhVeNEVsW — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 21, 2024

You know, if they're trying to prove how dangerous and unhinged many trans activists are, and that Nancy Mace was right to step in and keep Tim McBride out of women's bathrooms then we suppose they succeeded. Ironic how they just showed everyone why Mace did what she dide.

Maybe 'Sarah' will learn a thing or two from these responses as well.

The Left is unhinged.

We know this.

Trans-Left activists though? Super duper un-glitter-glued unhinged and sorry, not sorry, men just don't belong in women's bathrooms.

Clearly.

Haha. Short step from traitor to Zionist pig. But hey, they always called him “her” because misgendering is literal death. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 21, 2024

Ultimately what we see here is just how mentally ill most of these individuals really are, and instead of helping them, society has been bullied into accepting their illness which is obviously not doing them any favors.

Let's make America mentally healthy again as well.

