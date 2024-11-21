Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL

Turns out Bluesky is even more intolerant and bigoted than big mean X. Whoda thunk a thousands (millions?) of angry Leftists who didn't get their way in a presidential election might be raging, bigoted, unwelcoming, hate-filled, divisive a-holes on their own platform?

Color us shocked.

You'd think someone like Mark Cuban would have figured this out way before now but ... nope.

Seems both he and Rob Reiner are having a hard time understanding why their pals on the Left are so MEAN.

It's over guys, Bluesky has fallen. pic.twitter.com/Ntzh0vTgOQ — Libs of Bluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 21, 2024

HAAAAAAAA.

Just my 2 cents. But my goal is to ignore the trolls. Give them zero attention. Block them if they annoy me. I think the worst thing we can do on this site is re-create the ad hominem/ personal attacks that occur across comments on Twitter/insta/tiktok/ etc — Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 3:12 PM

As usual, Cuban offered more than just two cents ...

Why are Trump supporters not wanted ? You dont have to follow them. You can block them. You can filter words. Don’t you want @bsky.app to have all perspectives ? I certainly do. As long as it’s civil. Why not welcome different viewpoints ?



[image or embed] — Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:41 PM

You can guess how this went over.

The problem is Mark, that they have no desire to learn, grow or admit that they could possibly be wrong.. at some point it becomes extremely tiring… — dadscamaro.bsky.social (@dadscamaro.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:45 PM

Yeah, Mark. We have no desire to learn or admit we could possible be wrong.

These people.

The key is the word civil. History has shown that they don't have the capacity to keep discussions civil once it becomes fact based. — TT & Cricket's Mom (@shermied66.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:46 PM

Yes, we are the ones who are uncivil.

For shame.

Even if they say things in a civil manner, it doesn't change the fact they want to take away other people's civil rights. That's way more non-negotiable than mere disagreements about a tax rate. Civility is overrated — Gloria is here! (@gloriasin.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 11:41 PM

BAHAHAHAHAHA

I think the problem is we are grouping “Trump supporters” to chronically online people who feel comfortable with hate speech. Their base is becoming that since echo chambers on X makes it seem like it’s normal. However, if we’re talking about normal old conservative, I don’t care. 😃 — Kk (@kkayt.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:49 PM

Because you know, disagreeing with someone on the Left is automatically hate speech.

I can’t wait to ask my Republican Trump voting family and friends, so why are these cabinet picks good for our country? Why are tariffs good for us? Is it okay as a private citizen to walk away from the White House with top secret documents and then hide them from the FBI? Let them in to answer. — Mike Broussard (@mikool555.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:51 PM

Mike can't wait for things to go bad for this country because he hates Trump that much.

Don't be Mike.

The real problem is the (very effective) bot & troll machine they bring w/ them. It's vast--they've been building it for yrs. And, they are supported by global bot/troll farms. I spent yrs tracking & documenting the networks (80-100 hrs/wk). It's a very real concern. — V. Murr (@vmurr.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:57 PM

*sigh*

Who wants to tell this V. Murr person which candidate started with the bots and trolls because it was not a Republican. See OBAMA.

Because how do you reason or talk to ppl who are in a cult? — kimpet.bsky.social (@kimpet.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:59 PM

And as usual, none of them are bright enough to see the irony of their own posts.

Side note, since we covered Bluesky a bit in this piece and even snagged some of their posts, should we start calling ourselves Twitchy with a B?

Heh.

