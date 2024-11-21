AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Atta...
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for...
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS,...
VIP
Just for Fun, Here's Rush Limbaugh in 1992 Shredding Al Gore's '10 Years...
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat...
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley...
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show...
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC...
Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in...
VIP
Congratulations: State Rep. Zooey Zephyr Used the Bathroom Today
Brit Split: Ellen Degeneres and Wife Start New Life in Merry Old England...
President Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President
Laverne Cox Likens Women-Only Bathroom Policy to Nazism

Right. In. Our. Veins! Mark Cuban Pisses Tolerant Lefties OFF Pushing for Free Speech on Bluesky and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Turns out Bluesky is even more intolerant and bigoted than big mean X. Whoda thunk a thousands (millions?) of angry Leftists who didn't get their way in a presidential election might be raging, bigoted, unwelcoming, hate-filled, divisive a-holes on their own platform?

Advertisement

Color us shocked.

You'd think someone like Mark Cuban would have figured this out way before now but ... nope.

Seems both he and Rob Reiner are having a hard time understanding why their pals on the Left are so MEAN.

HAAAAAAAA.

Just my 2 cents. But my goal is to ignore the trolls. Give them zero attention. Block them if they annoy me. I think the worst thing we can do on this site is re-create the ad hominem/ personal attacks that occur across comments on Twitter/insta/tiktok/ etc

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 3:12 PM

As usual, Cuban offered more than just two cents ... 

Why are Trump supporters not wanted ? You dont have to follow them. You can block them. You can filter words. Don’t you want @bsky.app to have all perspectives ? I certainly do. As long as it’s civil. Why not welcome different viewpoints ?

[image or embed]

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:41 PM

You can guess how this went over.

The problem is Mark, that they have no desire to learn, grow or admit that they could possibly be wrong.. at some point it becomes extremely tiring…

— dadscamaro.bsky.social (@dadscamaro.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:45 PM

Yeah, Mark. We have no desire to learn or admit we could possible be wrong.

These people.

The key is the word civil. History has shown that they don't have the capacity to keep discussions civil once it becomes fact based.

— TT & Cricket's Mom (@shermied66.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:46 PM

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, we are the ones who are uncivil.

For shame.

Even if they say things in a civil manner, it doesn't change the fact they want to take away other people's civil rights. That's way more non-negotiable than mere disagreements about a tax rate. Civility is overrated

— Gloria is here! (@gloriasin.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 11:41 PM

BAHAHAHAHAHA

I think the problem is we are grouping “Trump supporters” to chronically online people who feel comfortable with hate speech. Their base is becoming that since echo chambers on X makes it seem like it’s normal. However, if we’re talking about normal old conservative, I don’t care. 😃

— Kk (@kkayt.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:49 PM

Because you know, disagreeing with someone on the Left is automatically hate speech.

I can’t wait to ask my Republican Trump voting family and friends, so why are these cabinet picks good for our country? Why are tariffs good for us? Is it okay as a private citizen to walk away from the White House with top secret documents and then hide them from the FBI? Let them in to answer.

— Mike Broussard (@mikool555.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:51 PM

Mike can't wait for things to go bad for this country because he hates Trump that much.

Don't be Mike.

The real problem is the (very effective) bot & troll machine they bring w/ them. It's vast--they've been building it for yrs. And, they are supported by global bot/troll farms. I spent yrs tracking & documenting the networks (80-100 hrs/wk). It's a very real concern.

— V. Murr (@vmurr.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:57 PM
Advertisement

*sigh*

Who wants to tell this V. Murr person which candidate started with the bots and trolls because it was not a Republican. See OBAMA.

Because how do you reason or talk to ppl who are in a cult?

— kimpet.bsky.social (@kimpet.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 10:59 PM

And as usual, none of them are bright enough to see the irony of their own posts. 

Side note, since we covered Bluesky a bit in this piece and even snagged some of their posts, should we start calling ourselves Twitchy with a B? 

Heh.

===========================================================================

Related:

Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: MARK CUBAN BLUESKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Who They REALLY Are: Thread Shows UNHINGED Trans Activists Attacking Sarah McBride for Bathroom Statement
Sam J.
'Not EVERYTHING Is About Trump': Even Cenk Uygur Has ENOUGH of JoJoFromJerz's BS, BRUTALLY Calls Her Out
Sam J.
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO
Sam J.
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears
Grateful Calvin
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley Murder
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement