Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

Twitchy 'favorite' David French seems SUPER happy and excited about Trump's second term. You know, the term Trump won by not only taking the Electoral College but the popular vote as well securing himself quite the MANDATE.

Advertisement

America voted for Trump.

America voted for Trump's agenda.

And French just can't DEEEEAL with it.

We know, you're shocked. The only thing that will be more shocking if if French writes about how mean we are at Twitchy and how we bully him. Or something. Yeah, we made the same face.

It’s gonna be a long four years. pic.twitter.com/lTqyvmF9LC — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 17, 2024

Perhaps French should consider writing about other topics. Food? Books?

Especially since it feels like he's sort of run out of things to say when it comes to hating Trump. WE GET IT DAVE, you hate the guy.

Oh look another David French column from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. It’s just hilarious to me the NYT continues to pay French to recycle his columns over and over. pic.twitter.com/JD9xdTvzUa — Julie Kelly (@JulieKelly2a) November 18, 2024

*cough cough*

Guess when all you do is write about how much you hate one politician your pieces can all start sounding like you're writing the same thing over and over again. Hey, if the New York Times wants to keep publishing the same self-important caa-caa from French they've been publishing then more power to them.

They know their brainless readers better than we do.

Thank goodness.

French doesn’t care how ridiculous his take is, it just has to be a slam on Trump. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 17, 2024

French has wandered so far into the wilderness that people might forget about him altogether — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 18, 2024

Trump achieves something: “Trump is riding roughshod over normality!”



Trump is slow to achieve something or adjusts to the real world: “Trump is failing!”



Trump postpones tackling a particular issue: “Trump is breaking his promises!”



Rinse and repeat. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) November 18, 2024

Third verse, same as the first.

===========================================================================

Related:

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out THESE FEC Filing Expenditures

You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate on Deporting Illegals (Watch)



===========================================================================