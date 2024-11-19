Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on November 19, 2024
NBC

Twitchy 'favorite' David French seems SUPER happy and excited about Trump's second term. You know, the term Trump won by not only taking the Electoral College but the popular vote as well securing himself quite the MANDATE.

America voted for Trump.

America voted for Trump's agenda.

And French just can't DEEEEAL with it.

We know, you're shocked. The only thing that will be more shocking if if French writes about how mean we are at Twitchy and how we bully him. Or something. Yeah, we made the same face.

Perhaps French should consider writing about other topics. Food? Books? 

Especially since it feels like he's sort of run out of things to say when it comes to hating Trump. WE GET IT DAVE, you hate the guy.

*cough cough*

Guess when all you do is write about how much you hate one politician your pieces can all start sounding like you're writing the same thing over and over again. Hey, if the New York Times wants to keep publishing the same self-important caa-caa from French they've been publishing then more power to them. 

They know their brainless readers better than we do.

Thank goodness.

