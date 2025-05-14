HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe (WATCH)

This interview with Hakeem Jeffries is so cringe, it's almost hard to watch. But watch we must, because it's also fun to see Democrats squirm as they try to defend, spin, and deflect from covering up for Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

WATCH:

🚨TRAINWRECK🚨



Hakeem Jeffries has NO IDEA how to get out of being questioned about his role in covering up Joe Biden’s mental & physical decline.



This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/txwbGXaOIf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Just amazing.

And not in a good way.

Does Hakeem Jeffries raise a lot of money? Or is he very skilled behind the scenes? Honestly, I don’t understand why he is the Dem Minority Leader. He’s not very good at it. — El Camino (@GringoElCamino) May 14, 2025

No, he's not.

None of the recent wins involved party leaders or were for the Congress.

Also he's using the same script Schumer used yesterday. Seems that's the new script the Dems agreed to use to deflect questions about wilting vegetable Biden. — TheDoc (@NotThatDocM) May 14, 2025

You have to admire how they all fall in line with the same talking points.

This whole story is infuriating to watch. @CNN and the rest of the legacy media lied just as much as the Democrats — and now they want to play the role of honest critics? Please.



If Trump hadn’t won, they wouldn’t be asking a single tough question.



I’m beyond disgusted with… — DAD (@NFTdadUSMC) May 14, 2025

They'd still be yelling at us about 'cheap fakes' if Biden won.

the new @TheDemocrats talking points have come out "we are not looking back, we are looking forwards" when people say they are inauthentic, this is why. — Alicia Camacho (@a_camacho77) May 14, 2025

They've learned nothing.

The only reason Democrats are getting any questions about this at all is because the media is MAD that Biden stayed in so long and “let” Trump win.



Of course the media is entirely complicit in all of it, but that’s just more reason for them to deflect and act “TOUGH” now. https://t.co/nC1dDhSGQP — Nic Horton (@nhhorton) May 14, 2025

Blaming Biden won't work, and they know it.

Biden was 'sharp as a tack' right up until and -- in some circles -- after the debate.

According to Hakeem, anything he did in the past is irrelevant. He can’t answer the question because he was in on the cover up. Lyin’ POS https://t.co/yJAGghdnZB — Binley (@BrendaIreland77) May 14, 2025

Every Democrat was in on the cover-up.

Crack dealers have more ethics than politicians https://t.co/biKkQzfPRJ — Bebo (@Hesaiddat) May 14, 2025

Where's the lie?

This guys is just as bad or worse than Obama. https://t.co/DRW96dyFPT — Levi Gutierrez 🇺🇸 (@501LeviG) May 14, 2025

Advertisement

There's a reason people call him 'Temu Obama.'

What an embarrassment https://t.co/E7b1D8pqiy — Mark Acker (@ackermd65) May 14, 2025

This writer isn't sure they're capable of being embarrassed anymore.

😂😂😂 he can't even answer the question. How come these reporters call them out and ask why are you not answering the effing question https://t.co/kNreHnBRgG — Justin Boots (@Thumpers69) May 14, 2025

Because CNN is a wing of the Democratic Party.

"We're not looking backward; we're going to continue to look forward ..."



Okay. Then no more referring to President Trump as a "convicted felon" (his sham conviction took place in the past, right?). https://t.co/VfwApv7bFr — Writing for the Right (@acgrobnik2) May 14, 2025

Fine by us.