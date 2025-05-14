HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe (WATCH)

Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State D...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 14, 2025
Meme

This interview with Hakeem Jeffries is so cringe, it's almost hard to watch. But watch we must, because it's also fun to see Democrats squirm as they try to defend, spin, and deflect from covering up for Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

WATCH:

Just amazing.

And not in a good way.

No, he's not.

You have to admire how they all fall in line with the same talking points.

They'd still be yelling at us about 'cheap fakes' if Biden won.

They've learned nothing.

Blaming Biden won't work, and they know it. 

Biden was 'sharp as a tack' right up until and -- in some circles -- after the debate.

Every Democrat was in on the cover-up.

Where's the lie?

There's a reason people call him 'Temu Obama.'

This writer isn't sure they're capable of being embarrassed anymore.

Because CNN is a wing of the Democratic Party.

Fine by us.

