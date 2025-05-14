Loudmouth Dem Stays Quiet When Asked About Her Alleged Assault on ICE Agents

Arrested Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka posted that "there has to be something incredibly wrong with lying on Mother's Day" after the Department of Homeland Security posted security video from the ICE detention center that was stormed by protesters, including two members of Congress.

The woman in the red blazer pushing around ICE agents with her formidable gut is Rep. LaMonica McIver. She ought to be arrested, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatened in an Instagram video that there'd be "a problem" if either of the congresswomen involved were arrested, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries also threatened retaliation, saying, "There are clear lines that they dare not cross."

There's been a lot of big talk, but when Julio Rosas asked McIver about her assault on ICE agents, she didn't have much to say:

I asked Rep. McIver (D) about her alleged assault on ICE agents, that was caught on camera, outside of Delaney Hall in Newark.



She did not answer my questions.pic.twitter.com/KRWVjiAdaS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2025

She and the others had said they were conducting "oversight." Just a reminder: they stormed the detention center when ICE opened the fence to let in a busload of criminals. This is who they're literally fighting for: criminals.

Whatever consequences she doesn't face while in office, the voters will see this as her willing to incite violence and commit assault publicly for illegal criminals but hide when American citizens ask questions about it. It's a failed attempt to rally people to their side. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) May 14, 2025

The talking point on X by Rep. Bonnie Coleman and Baraka is that the ICE bodycam video is "manufactured."

McIver could have just repeated the talking points to Rosas: that she and Coleman were just doing their job, conducting oversight and asking for a tour of the facility. That's the story they're going with.

