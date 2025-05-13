AOC Says There's Going to Be a 'Problem' If Her Democrat Colleagues Are Arrested

They arrested the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, after he stormed an ICE detention facility along with two members of Congress. Their story is that the bodycam footage of them interfering with ICE agents is "manufactured," even though it clearly shows them pushing ICE agents.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries says there will be retaliation if the two members of Congress who were caught on bodycam are arrested. (They won't be, though they should.) Jeffries is joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who says there's going to be a "problem" if her colleagues are arrested.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns of "problem" if Democratic colleagues are arrested https://t.co/vXCcnHF2LD — The Hill (@thehill) May 13, 2025

The Hill reports:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned Trump administration officials they would soon face a “problem” if they continued arresting her fellow Democratic colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez specifically called out Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan, and she accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of using “public intimidation.” “If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security,” she said during an Instagram video posted Sunday. “It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem.” “You lay a finger on someone, on Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman … or any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Because the people who are breaking the law are the people not abiding by it.”

Here's the Instagram video of AOC making the threat, if you can stand to watch it.

WOW: AOC is urging Democrats to break into ICE detention centers, claiming it is their “legal & constitutional right” and that DHS can’t “come for us all”



She’s inciting crime.



If you’re totally fed up with the lawlessness, ReTweet this:



ARREST AOC!pic.twitter.com/mb2rP6AcbE — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) May 12, 2025

You lay a finger on someone, we're going to have a problem? Check the bodycam video again, in slow motion. See who was laying a finger on whom.

And she means it!!!!😂 — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) May 13, 2025

It’s only a problem @AOC , if you did something to get yourself arrested. If you’re not a corrupt human, you have no worries …… Seems like you are a little worried huh? — TheMapleTruth🍁 (@tlm912) May 13, 2025

@AOC has issued a threat on law enforcement and subsequently must be arrested for treason. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) May 13, 2025

Fine with us.

Here’s a bag of GFY to chew on, AOC. https://t.co/5oYdikeNLc — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) May 13, 2025

That almost sounds like a threat. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) May 13, 2025

Yes the problem will be they’re in jail. — Oh, geez. (@alcal74) May 13, 2025

Bring it — Kevin Eyman (@keving7190) May 13, 2025

The thing is, the Democrats probably want the members of Congress who interfered with ICE to be arrested … they got some media mileage out of the Newark mayor being cuffed.

