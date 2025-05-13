Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans
Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity
VIP
The Democrats Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week (and It's Only Tuesday!)
BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex...
Buck Sexton Wants Names: Who at the White House Was Lying About Biden's...
Judge Hannah Dugan Officially Indicted by a Grand Jury
VIP
Allstate’s CEO Pockets $26M as Fed-Up Consumers Get Denied and Dropped
Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White...
From Loss to Legacy: Steve Witkoff’s Heartfelt Gift of a Star of David...
Jake Tapper Shocked That White House Was LYING to the Media About Biden’s...
Sure, Blame the Old Guy With Dementia! Tapper Book Excerpts Show Dems Have...
TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA...
Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or...
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdo...

AOC Says There's Going to Be a 'Problem' If Her Democrat Colleagues Are Arrested

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 13, 2025
Meme

They arrested the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, after he stormed an ICE detention facility along with two members of Congress. Their story is that the bodycam footage of them interfering with ICE agents is "manufactured," even though it clearly shows them pushing ICE agents.

Advertisement

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries says there will be retaliation if the two members of Congress who were caught on bodycam are arrested. (They won't be, though they should.) Jeffries is joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who says there's going to be a "problem" if her colleagues are arrested.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned Trump administration officials they would soon face a “problem” if they continued arresting her fellow Democratic colleagues.

Ocasio-Cortez specifically called out Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan, and she accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of using “public intimidation.”

“If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security,” she said during an Instagram video posted Sunday. “It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem.”

“You lay a finger on someone, on Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman … or any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Because the people who are breaking the law are the people not abiding by it.”

Recommended

BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex Abuse Settlement Claims
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's the Instagram video of AOC making the threat, if you can stand to watch it.

You lay a finger on someone, we're going to have a problem? Check the bodycam video again, in slow motion. See who was laying a finger on whom.

Fine with us.

Advertisement

The thing is, the Democrats probably want the members of Congress who interfered with ICE to be arrested … they got some media mileage out of the Newark mayor being cuffed.

***

Tags: ARRESTS ICE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex Abuse Settlement Claims
Amy Curtis
Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity
Brett T.
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White Supremacists
Amy Curtis
Buck Sexton Wants Names: Who at the White House Was Lying About Biden's Decline?
Brett T.
Judge Hannah Dugan Officially Indicted by a Grand Jury
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex Abuse Settlement Claims Amy Curtis
Advertisement