Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out THESE FEC Filing Expenditures

Man. It felt like we were writing about Kamala Harris dozens of times every day leading up to the election and then she lost and suddenly it's as if we never had to write about her at all. That being said, when stories pop up about how fake she and her campaign really were (not to mention when we catch Democrats acting like back-stabbing mean girls) we have no choice but to write about the little presidential candidate who couldn't.

And didn't.

And yet, tried to fake it.

FOX NEWS: FEC filings show organizations run by Al Sharpton and Roland Martin received payments from the Harris campaign ahead of their softball interviews with Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/kxiALE3kuo — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 19, 2024

So she paid Beyoncé. She paid Cardi B. She paid Lizzo. She paid Oprah.

Now it sounds like she paid Al Sharpton and Roland Martin.

Did anyone actually endorse or like this broad simply because they did OR were they paid off? Purchased?

No wonder she's $20 million in debt even though she raised over a BILLION dollars. Crazy stuff.

They should have DISCLOSED the contributions before or during the interviews. This is in appropriate if not illegal..? — Faith In America (@NWIPatriots) November 19, 2024

If nothing else, it's certainly unethical.

Not only were they scripted and softball, she had to pay them to hang out with her pic.twitter.com/hSwMJqfpPQ — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) November 19, 2024

Yup. Scripted with softball questions AND OH YEAH, paid for. Oh, we're sure like Oprah Al and Roland will claim it was about designing a set or paying people to film them or whatever but ultimately this just looks really bad for Kamala.

And the people who were willing to sell out. Ahem.

Yeah, we're still waiting for them to release the transcripts.

Did anyone interview her without support? Anyone? — Manokekame (@Manokekame1) November 19, 2024

Sounds like they were all unburdened by what has been with a big ol' check from Team Kamala.

Shew, this country seriously dodged a bullet.

