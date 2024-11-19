WOW: Katie Couric Goes SERIOUSLY Mean Girl Behind Kamala Harris's Back and Jen...
Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being 2-Faced Trump Haters

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on November 19, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

It's safe to say Megyn Kelly let slip the dogs of war when she went off on Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for groveling before the man they've called Hitler for the last seen years or so ... and you know, she's right.

She asked them which of their two faces was the sincere one. The one that has done nothing but trash President Trump or the one now pretending they want to keep the lines of communication open.

Take a look:

The post continues:

... speaking to and working with Donald Trump. Which one was a lie?”

Ooh ooh, we know. BOTH are lies because neither Joe Scarborough or Mika Brzezinski would know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

The post continues:

The massive landslide win for Trump proves the majority of people in this country don’t believe a single word they say.

Our pals in the legacy media never thought he'd win a second term, just like our 'pals' in the swamp. They never thought they'd have to answer for their behavior for the past seven years ... and clearly Americans WANT THAT as they elected Trump to make sure they do answer for it all.

And no amount of butt-kissing can save them now.

Sorry, not sorry, Joe and Mika.

Tags: JOE SCARBOROUGH MEGYN KELLY MIKA BRZEZINSKI TRUMP

