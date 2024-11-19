The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad...
Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate on Deporting Illegals (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on November 19, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

There are a few things in life that are certain. 

Death.

Taxes.

And CNN losing its mind over anything and everything Trump does.

It's like clockwork with this network. Trump could say, 'Grass is green,' and they'd find a way to compare him to LITERALLY Hitler who once said grass was green in a coded message to evil Nazis or some other happy horse crap. NOTE, CNN, we were making a joke. There is no tie between green grass and Hitler.

Hey, you can never be too careful, especially when they behave this way about deporting illegals:

Seems our pals at CNN and on the Left aren't so much worried about what happens to the people who are deported, no no, they're far more concerned about who will scrub their toilets and pick their produce.

They've never really changed their racist stripes.

Scott Jennings was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons explaining to Jake Tapper that our deporting criminals will not make the price of eggs go up. We can't stop watching Tapper's face ... 

The post continues:

I’ve seen numerous pieces on it. I’ve seen everybody seems to be out there talking about it and so, it strikes me, Jake, that Democrats — this is their new line of attack, that Donald Trump’s got a plan to raise your grocery prices his campaign promises. And I don’t — I just don’t think it’s true.”

Tapper: “I mean, I’ve — I’ve been covering this issue for since the first Bush administration in 2001. I mean, this is always one of the issues with it — is that there are a lot of undocumented immigrants who work for the agricultural sector and there’s always concerns about are those people actually going to be deported and, if so, what happens to prices for, you know, regular folk just trying to make a — make an honest living and buy some eggs.”

HAHAHA! Democrats Conduct Early 2028 Presidential Poll and Guess Who Tops the List (By a LOT)?
Grateful Calvin
Oh man, if we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see Joe Biden wandering around lost in the Amazon.

HA HA HA HA HA

We're amused.

Jennings is unflappable. There is no getting under his skin ... 

Which makes this exchange even BETTER.

===========================================================================

