Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan Withdrawal

Warren Squire  |  3:10 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As the ‘Biden’ administration draws to a close, many closest to him are speaking out about what was really going on behind the scenes. We’re finding out he reportedly couldn’t even handle a phone call to coordinate a military withdrawal which ultimately ended up getting several American soldiers killed.

Start here.

Even before the disastrous Afghan withdrawal, it was already pretty obvious that Biden was not all there.

Posters are asking how did we ever let this mentally and physically deficient man assume power?

These revelations, and the more that are sure to come, are aiming a spotlight at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Posters are asking why didn’t she do something and does her apparent refusal to act make her also responsible?

So, if Kamala is not in charge or helping guide Biden‘s hand, who exactly is making the decisions?

Yes, we’ve been lied to by the White House and the sycophant legacy media for four years. Rumors are currently flying that Biden‘s health is so deteriorated that we might be seeing ‘President Kamala’ taking his place in these final days. It really is a serious question. Will Joe Biden make it to January 20?

