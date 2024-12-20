Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan Withdrawal

As the ‘Biden’ administration draws to a close, many closest to him are speaking out about what was really going on behind the scenes. We’re finding out he reportedly couldn’t even handle a phone call to coordinate a military withdrawal which ultimately ended up getting several American soldiers killed.

Biden lacked energy for phone call with House Armed Services Committee chair before disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/4D86rEm2zl pic.twitter.com/DOmbqatGv4 — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2024

Even before the disastrous Afghan withdrawal, it was already pretty obvious that Biden was not all there.

Posters are asking how did we ever let this mentally and physically deficient man assume power?

Biden's been unfit for office during his entire term and that was obvious as far back as the 2020 primaries. It's absurd he was allowed to take office. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) December 20, 2024

Wait....we've been told this was *checks notes* a 'conspiracy theory.



Hold on, I'm being handed an update. We were also told this withdrawal was 'Trump's fault' — patriotsdotwin “Cyber-Criminal” (@Shifu_Snake) December 20, 2024

But there were anonymous "sources" that claimed they couldn't even keep up with his energy levels? Could it be the legacy media wasn't upfront? — The Carnivore CPA (@hedgeguy78) December 20, 2024

13 soldiers died b/c of Biden’s unforgivable incompetence. Sniper spotted suicide bomber in crowd & begged 4 permission to shoot him but Biden couldn’t decide & we all know what happened next. — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) December 20, 2024

These revelations, and the more that are sure to come, are aiming a spotlight at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Posters are asking why didn’t she do something and does her apparent refusal to act make her also responsible?

Well, hell, Harris said she was the last person in the room so it’s her fault then right? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 20, 2024

Not many of these stories have the VP stepping up when Joe was incapable. Wasn't that the job ? — Pat (@MrIceMan2) December 20, 2024

Did this not disturb anyone around him? Were they so spineless and unethical to let it continue knowing pples lives were on the line? Guess so, they needed to be named and prosecuted — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) December 20, 2024

So, if Kamala is not in charge or helping guide Biden‘s hand, who exactly is making the decisions?

I’m fully convinced Biden was talked into the Afghanistan withdrawal. He’s got a long history of bad decisions, but his mental state is so questionable there’s no way he initiated it himself. This one’s on whoever’s really calling the shots. — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) December 20, 2024

they were lying to us the entire time.... — Stephen Lylyk (@LylykstephenPro) December 20, 2024

Will we make it to Jan 20th? — 17GEN4 (@RazeAxiom) December 20, 2024

Yes, we’ve been lied to by the White House and the sycophant legacy media for four years. Rumors are currently flying that Biden‘s health is so deteriorated that we might be seeing ‘President Kamala’ taking his place in these final days. It really is a serious question. Will Joe Biden make it to January 20?