WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)

Bill O'Reilly was more than ready to spill some tea on News Nation, especially about NBC trying to dump MSNBC.

Oh, and there was a bit of gossip about another show, on ABC.

Advertisement

First things first:

HOLY SMOKES: Bill O'Reilly reveals Comcast wants to throw MSNBC “overboard” because their hateful rhetoric is tanking NBC's views.



“They're not putting anything into MSNBC. They want to sell it... You can get MSNBC for nothing.”



The next show on the media chopping block is… pic.twitter.com/cwcP5iwJp2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 21, 2024

The post continues and here's where the tea REALLY spilled and it was SUPER hot:

The next show on the media chopping block is ABC's The View. “ABC News is going to have to cut ties with The View.” O'Reilly revealed, leaving Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. speechless as they listened to his every word. “And you saw that today or yesterday when Sonny Hostin had to read a legal statement in the middle of a segment. The lawyers got in Whoopi Goldberg's ear and said, ‘We're bringing a statement in on a teleprompter.’ She reads it. So it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.”

Hoo BOY.

So it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.

FINITO.

I think Elon should buy it and call it XNC.



Alex jones and Rogan will have shows. Along with many other X influencers — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 21, 2024

HA.

I can only take so much winning! First The View had to do the humiliation ritual of fact checking themselves on air and now MSNBC on the chopping block!



“The new entity could be cut off from the reporting muscle of NBC News” pic.twitter.com/eSXWvL6zwj — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) November 21, 2024

Wow. Bill O'Reilly spilled the beans. More than half the Country hates these far left hate networks. — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) November 21, 2024

Wasn't it Bill O'Reilly who made Jen Rubin cry?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yup.

It was.

Heh.

Everything is coming up ROSES ... unless you're an unhinged, mouth-breathing, vindictive, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, hate-filled Leftist then ... not so much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

===========================================================================