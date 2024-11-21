Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat...
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley...
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC...
Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in...
VIP
Congratulations: State Rep. Zooey Zephyr Used the Bathroom Today
Brit Split: Ellen Degeneres and Wife Start New Life in Merry Old England...
President Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President
Laverne Cox Likens Women-Only Bathroom Policy to Nazism
Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump
DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government...
Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker
Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's...
True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump...

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Bill O'Reilly was more than ready to spill some tea on News Nation, especially about NBC trying to dump MSNBC.

Oh, and there was a bit of gossip about another show, on ABC.

Advertisement

First things first:

The post continues and here's where the tea REALLY spilled and it was SUPER hot:

The next show on the media chopping block is ABC's The View.

“ABC News is going to have to cut ties with The View.” O'Reilly revealed, leaving Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. speechless as they listened to his every word.

“And you saw that today or yesterday when Sonny Hostin had to read a legal statement in the middle of a segment. The lawyers got in Whoopi Goldberg's ear and said, ‘We're bringing a statement in on a teleprompter.’ She reads it. So it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.”

Hoo BOY. 

So it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.

FINITO.

HA.

Recommended

Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Wasn't it Bill O'Reilly who made Jen Rubin cry?

Yup.

It was.

Heh.

Everything is coming up ROSES ... unless you're an unhinged, mouth-breathing, vindictive, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, hate-filled Leftist then ... not so much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

===========================================================================

Tags: ABC BILL O'REILLY MSNBC NBC THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears
Grateful Calvin
Bucks County Commissioner Plays Victim After Getting BUSTED Trying to Steal PA Seat and X Says OH HELL NO
Sam J.
Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley Murder
Doug P.
PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC Vice Chair
Grateful Calvin
Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT
Grateful Calvin
Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in Popcorn Bucket Wars
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement