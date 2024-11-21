Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
A Wildcard Wednesday Whoop A** on Elites

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:30 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been a while since we last wrote about Adam Kinzinger, not because he suddenly got smarter or less annoying, but because it seems like some of our readers don't always care about what he has to say, which is more than fair. We get it, you can only make fun of a moron so many times before the moron gets boring.

And yes, Adam is one boring moron.

That being said, we thought Nancy Mace neutering him on X's public timeline might interest a few of you and even make a few of you laugh.

It made us laugh.

Not entirely sure what he was thinking here or why he wanted to pick a fight with Mace but the guy isn't exactly known for making the best decisions.

Case in point:

It's like he set himself up for this one. 

Mace did not hold back:

Of course, what makes this even funnier is the fact Adam turned his comments off because he's a cowardly jack-a-ninny.

Ok, this will never not be funny.

Mace really should work on how shy she is, always holding back and such.

Heh.

Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
justmindy
Us too.

And fin.

