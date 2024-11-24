'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump...
Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal...
Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But...
Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving...
NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place
No Experience Necessary: Kamala HQ TikTok Team Was Nothing But Gen Zers
Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Venezuelan Illegal Living in Family's Basement
Did Pam Bondi Really Steal a St. Bernard? Journalism Has Gone to the...
MSNBC Contributor Asks If We Want Someone Who Made Terror Watch List as...
ABC News Tell You How to Join Bluesky
Will 'Journos' Ever Learn?: X is the Mainstream, Not The Atlantic and Other...
Conservatives Not Pleased With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee
Mayor of Denver Seems to Walk Back Threat to Use Police to Prevent...

X Mourns As TV Legend, Conservative Patriot (and Twitchy Fave) Chuck Woolery Passes at 83

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 24, 2024
Chuck Woolery

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Chuck Woolery. He was 83.

His brother announced his death on X last night:

Advertisement

Woolery was a television and gameshow icon in his young years (who could forget his 'we'll be back in two and two') and later became a very brave and outspoken voice for the conservative movement and later, Trump. He was fearless and refused to be silenced even when he knew his opinions were not popular in entertainment circles. His country meant more to him than his industry.

We here at Twitchy covered him a great deal over the years, going as far back as his going after Obama, Romney, and so many others.

Here are just a few of the headlines from stories we've written about his posts over the years:

  • Zing! Chuck Woolery offers up idea to keep President Obama honest

  • No love connection between Chuck Woolery and Michelle Obama

  • Chuck Woolery: Mitt Romney needs to buckle down and sell himself

  • Chuck Woolery: Pres. Obama will do anything to try to get the Congress to impeach him

  • Chuck Woolery hearing crickets from Left over Jason Biggs scandal; live-tweeting DNC

Of course, we are not the only ones mourning the loss of Woolery:

Recommended

Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But It's Still REALLY Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chuck and his family. 

===========================================================================

Related:

Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk Buys MSNBC BRUTALLY Hilarious

MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms

Taylor Lorenz's Reasoning for Why She LOVES the Vibe on Bluesky Made Me LEGIT LOL

And We're Officially DEAD: Don't Look Now BUT Rob Reiner Just Basically Committed Himself ... Over Trump

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But It's Still REALLY Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
'LAUGHS in Wingman': Joyce Alene Accidentally NUKES Obama Making Smug Dig at Trump About His AG Pick
Sam J.
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Trying to Pretend Trump's Win Wasn't ACTUALLY a Big Deal Goes All SORTS of Wrong
Sam J.
Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving Guest
Warren Squire
Joe Rogan Explaining HOW He'll Take Over Rachel Maddow's Show IF Elon Musk Buys MSNBC BRUTALLY Hilarious
Sam J.
No Experience Necessary: Kamala HQ TikTok Team Was Nothing But Gen Zers
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rachel Maddow Crying Over Elon Musk Meme Parody Fools EVEN Us ... But It's Still REALLY Funny (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement