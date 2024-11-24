X Mourns As TV Legend, Conservative Patriot (and Twitchy Fave) Chuck Woolery Passes at 83

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Chuck Woolery. He was 83.

His brother announced his death on X last night:

It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother pic.twitter.com/OVPgG195RX — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 24, 2024

Woolery was a television and gameshow icon in his young years (who could forget his 'we'll be back in two and two') and later became a very brave and outspoken voice for the conservative movement and later, Trump. He was fearless and refused to be silenced even when he knew his opinions were not popular in entertainment circles. His country meant more to him than his industry.

We here at Twitchy covered him a great deal over the years, going as far back as his going after Obama, Romney, and so many others.

Here are just a few of the headlines from stories we've written about his posts over the years:

Zing! Chuck Woolery offers up idea to keep President Obama honest

No love connection between Chuck Woolery and Michelle Obama

Chuck Woolery: Mitt Romney needs to buckle down and sell himself

Chuck Woolery: Pres. Obama will do anything to try to get the Congress to impeach him

Chuck Woolery hearing crickets from Left over Jason Biggs scandal; live-tweeting DNC

Of course, we are not the only ones mourning the loss of Woolery:

This is a loss for all of us. Condolences, Mark.



RIP Chuck Woolery. https://t.co/gMGbfSO0q8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 24, 2024

This makes me sad. He and I shared the same birthday. He even told me Happy Birthday on here a few times. Rest in peace birthday buddy. #ChuckWoolery https://t.co/FL3hc19qze — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 24, 2024

.⁦@ShannonBream⁩ and I were lucky enough to work with the great ⁦@chuckwoolery⁩ on ⁦@foxnation⁩’s 80’s Quiz show this past summer. He was kind, funny and such a gentleman. Loved watching ⁦@FoxNews⁩ as well. Rest in peace, my friend. 🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/qxKhOrqXnT — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 24, 2024

Terrible. Chuck Woolery was a great guy. A great patriot. I’m deeply sorry to hear about his sudden death. RIP.https://t.co/MlsrZYh6TS — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 24, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chuck and his family.

