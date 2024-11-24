Taylor Lorenz FLIPS OUT in Back and Forth When Nate Silver Dares Point Out She NEVER Lists an Age and LOL

Nate Silver really did it this time, folks.

He dared ask Taylor Lorenz about her age.

RIGHT?!

There are a few things you never ask a Lizard Lady like Lorenz, and those include what temperature she keeps her heat at all year AND her age. Heh. Honestly, with the amount of crazy and parody going around on X we not only double checked but triple checked that this was really Taylor's account he was arguing with.

Hey man, you can't be too careful in the age of Elon Musk's X.

This looks legit ...

Deleting this because it's mean. I don't think highly of this person but I also don't know this person. pic.twitter.com/jSJQNArsEC — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 24, 2024

Silver apparently deleted his post about her age even though he shared it while explaining he'd deleted it.

Taylor responded:

I am a 50 yr old woman who u have been posting abt all day unprompted! Then when I call u on it and say, hey Nate, why don’t u actually try having a single conversation with me instead of constantly misrepresenting my reporting and beliefs online, u encourage fans to dox me — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

Umm ... she's 50? Whoa.

The sad fact is that men like u will NEVER engage with me directly, because it would reveal that this entire character you’ve built me into in order to farm outrage online is a lie. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

She blocks basically everyone, so we're not entirely sure how she thinks men like Nate can engage with her. That being said, he really got under her skin because she just kept ranting and raving about his doxxing her because he asked her age.

.@NateSilver538 knows that if he actually had to have any sort of conversation with me of substance I’d eat him alive bc he has nothing to stand on but dumb outrage bait. Rather than engage w a single idea of mine he wants info that makes it easier for his freak fans to doxx me https://t.co/ixgCWYAXw8 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

The reason why men like @NateSilver538 will NEVER actually engage w me directly is also bc they’d be forced to acknowledge that I’m not anything like the weird avatar that they’ve invented to get mad at. So they have to refuse to debate bc I won’t reveal my real hair color etc! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

But wait, there's more:

“Normal ppl” don’t have to leave their home bc of constant violent threats from radicalized online weirdos. Normal ppl don’t have to conceal basic info about their lives bc of misogynistic harassment campaigns. Just assume I’m 50! Are u too scared to talk to a 50yr old woman? https://t.co/YDW9LKd9T3 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

Alrighty then.

“I won’t debate you until I can post ur social security number”

“I won’t debate you until I can post ur home address”

“I won’t debate you until I can post ur legal name”



It is so telling how this man won’t engage with my actual ideas!!! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

Remember, all he did was point out we don't know her age.

Hi Nate! I don’t disclose any personal details like my birth date, home address, family info, etc because my family members are harassed and swatted at their homes thanks to reactionary people like you misrepresenting my work & inciting outrage. Why are u so obsessed with my age? https://t.co/2Xy5zAhiFi — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 24, 2024

Note, when we look at Silver's timeline we don't see nearly as many posts as on Taylors ...

She seriously lost it.

I'll do a Substack Live with @TaylorLorenz if she discloses which date she was born on. pic.twitter.com/RK7g0iA3B0 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 23, 2024

And then this caveat:

* Must include the year. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 23, 2024

HAAAAAAA.

