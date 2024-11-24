Taylor Lorenz FLIPS OUT in Back and Forth When Nate Silver Dares Point Out She NEVER Lists an Age and LOL

We'd PAY to See That! Geraldo Rivera BRAGS That He'd 'Square Off' with...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on November 24, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Nate Silver really did it this time, folks.

He dared ask Taylor Lorenz about her age.

RIGHT?!

There are a few things you never ask a Lizard Lady like Lorenz, and those include what temperature she keeps her heat at all year AND her age. Heh. Honestly, with the amount of crazy and parody going around on X we not only double checked but triple checked that this was really Taylor's account he was arguing with.

Hey man, you can't be too careful in the age of Elon Musk's X.

This looks legit ... 

Silver apparently deleted his post about her age even though he shared it while explaining he'd deleted it.

Taylor responded:

Umm ... she's 50? Whoa.

She blocks basically everyone, so we're not entirely sure how she thinks men like Nate can engage with her. That being said, he really got under her skin because she just kept ranting and raving about his doxxing her because he asked her age.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

But wait, there's more:

Alrighty then.

Remember, all he did was point out we don't know her age.

Note, when we look at Silver's timeline we don't see nearly as many posts as on Taylors ... 

She seriously lost it.

And then this caveat:

HAAAAAAA.

