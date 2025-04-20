The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe Biden

Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Oof! Joe Biden isn't lucid enough to understand this snub, but faux Dr. Jill sure is and she is probably fuming about right now. The official account of the Democrats tweeted an Easter greeting with some past Presidents from their party. One was missing ... the last Democratic President. They even included Bill Clinton after all the adultery stuff.

Isn't that weird?

It's crazy regular people can find a picture of former President Biden for the tweet, but the social media manager for the Democrats was stumped. 

In their dreams.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC EASTER JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN KENNEDY

