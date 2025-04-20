The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe Biden

Oof! Joe Biden isn't lucid enough to understand this snub, but faux Dr. Jill sure is and she is probably fuming about right now. The official account of the Democrats tweeted an Easter greeting with some past Presidents from their party. One was missing ... the last Democratic President. They even included Bill Clinton after all the adultery stuff.

It's weird they went back to JFK & Carter but skipped the most recent Democratic president, also the last guy in office. https://t.co/iIpOMWALb4 pic.twitter.com/WvK7Gv0HRJ — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) April 20, 2025

Isn't that weird?

It's crazy regular people can find a picture of former President Biden for the tweet, but the social media manager for the Democrats was stumped.

I'm noticing an astounding lack of their most recent president in this post https://t.co/eI1VUgs9GA pic.twitter.com/0v3ITfcjVC — Ye 🇻🇦 (@RWPopulism) April 20, 2025

Democrats are fully erasing Biden from history now https://t.co/4876aQZPzt — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 20, 2025

In their dreams.

No Biden???? Where is our Catholic President???? Why would you not want to publicize him if he was such a great President???? https://t.co/IglHGWoB7O — Hayden Horn (@HaydenHorn6) April 20, 2025

Particulalrly on a Christian holiday. The Media used to say he was the most Catholic POTUS ever, so why leave him out?

They showed a picture of Carter. Trump was right; Biden is the worst president. https://t.co/d3g2LD4qbI — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) April 20, 2025

Love that the gen-Z staffers running this account are more fond of Jimmy Carter than Joe Biden. https://t.co/HCmPt8PygC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 20, 2025

Literally anyone other than Joe Biden for their post.

There are hundreds of Easter-themed pics of Biden floating around the internet and the DNC snubbed him here 😬 https://t.co/GpXymXEzmL — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 20, 2025

LOL! They conveniently left out the Worst Democrat @JoeBiden https://t.co/yhHEOfMOHa — Brandon (@WILDMANBS) April 20, 2025

Thats a real race to the bottom.

The Democrats won’t be getting donations from me until they start respecting Joe Biden. https://t.co/C6QXJBMms1 — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) April 20, 2025

So incredibly disrespectful to leave out Joe and Jill. SMH https://t.co/dr67OdWrZv — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) April 20, 2025

The mad Democrats in the comments were amazing.

A time when we were proud to have Democrats in the White House! https://t.co/mPoQnEDXje — Marylin Bitner 🟧 (@marylinbitner) April 20, 2025

Do you have a frog in your pocket? Who is we?

Why’d you leave out the most recent Democrat president pic.twitter.com/RPsK24e0QU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 20, 2025

Weird. You left off the one of the Easter Bunny having to help Biden know where he was cause he had dementia and you scumbags covered it up… — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) April 20, 2025

Never forget.