We'd PAY to See That! Geraldo Rivera BRAGS That He'd 'Square Off' with Dan Bongino if They Met and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on November 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Geraldo Rivera getting all big and bad about 'squaring off' with Dan Bongino resulted in a legit LOL this morning. We're not entirely sure why Geraldo thought it was smart to trash talk Bongino from far far away ... maybe it's because Bongino has embarrassed him so thoroughly and completely in the past and he desperately wants to save face?

Maybe he's just a big-mouth looking for clicks and taps.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

Watch:

Heh.

At last Geraldo has his shirt on.

OOF.

He hasn't really been the same since that whole Al Capone Vault snafu.

Dude couldn't even beat a chair.

