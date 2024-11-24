We'd PAY to See That! Geraldo Rivera BRAGS That He'd 'Square Off' with Dan Bongino if They Met and HOOBOY

Geraldo Rivera getting all big and bad about 'squaring off' with Dan Bongino resulted in a legit LOL this morning. We're not entirely sure why Geraldo thought it was smart to trash talk Bongino from far far away ... maybe it's because Bongino has embarrassed him so thoroughly and completely in the past and he desperately wants to save face?

Maybe he's just a big-mouth looking for clicks and taps.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

Watch:

Geraldo says he's "square off" with Dan Bongino if he ran into him in a bar...



I'd pay to see that. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qayP1oOyQ3 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 24, 2024

Heh.

At last Geraldo has his shirt on.

Geraldo is a small man, especially when he has to let his fists do the talking because his mouth doesn't make any damn sense. — Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) November 24, 2024

Dan would mop the floor with him, and I would stand back and watch. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) November 24, 2024

Me too! 🤣 1M on Bongino! — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 24, 2024

Geraldo is 81. The only thing he is squaring off with is a walker. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 24, 2024

OOF.

Geraldo is a legend in his own mind. Always has been. Such arrogance — Victoria Mitchell ✝️ (@viczin1669) November 24, 2024

He hasn't really been the same since that whole Al Capone Vault snafu.

The good ol days when Rivera had his nose broken on live TV pic.twitter.com/ywg43x1agC — Tennessee Knox (@TennesseeKnox) November 24, 2024

Dude couldn't even beat a chair.

