Taylor Lorenz Extremely Stressed About Getting a Rush Visa ASAP
VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
VIP
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas
A Lump of Coal in Her Stocking! Crypto Influencer Gets BURIED for Not...
Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with...
'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social...
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take...
Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to...
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We...
Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List
VIP
NewsGuard Rates the Headlines Covering Woman Set on Fire by Illegal

People Have Fun With Idea That 'Hunnikah' Celebrates a Jewish Gorilla War

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 25, 2024
@grenwuld

We're getting close to the start of Hanukkah, which this year overlaps with Christmas, so there's twice the reason to celebrate. Unless you're Syrian Girl. Syrian Girl has almost half a million followers and describes herself in her bio as an analyst, scientist, and journalist. She's also quite the historian, reminding us all of the story of "Hunnikah" — the start of the Jewish gorilla war in the Syrian city of Antioch.

Advertisement

A lot of people turned to AI to better understand this history.

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There are probably hundreds of these images around — X is a lot more fun with Grok.

Happy Hunnikah to all of our Jewish leaders as they remember the start of the gorilla war.

***

Tags: JEWISH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Taylor Lorenz Extremely Stressed About Getting a Rush Visa ASAP
Brett T.
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
Gordon K
'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christian Doctrine
Aaron Walker
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus
Grateful Calvin
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We Could Have Had With a VP Tim Walz
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You FuzzyChimp
Advertisement