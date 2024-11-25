What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

When Donald J. Trump won on November 5, there was so much noise between the celebrating on the Right and the gnashing of teeth on the Left that while we tried to cover all of the meltdowns and incredibly embarrassing self-owns we missed a few.

That being said, we can't BELIEVE we missed this from Mark Hamill. Shame on us.

No wonder this doorknob ran off to Bluesky (and then ran off from there) because WOW, this went so badly for Vader's whiny son.

Take a look:

Bro.

Bookmarked. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) November 5, 2024

And for good reason.

This one never gets old - lol. https://t.co/ScRNo5Yk6y — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 25, 2024

It was hilarious then, it's hilarious now.

Fair.

HA!

How’s this post working out for ya buddy? — ⓇⒺⒹⒻⒶⓃ (@DemonBeauregard) November 6, 2024

You are the embodiment of everything you claim to hate. — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) November 5, 2024

Most of our pals on the Left really are everything they claim to hate about Trump and his supporters. Ironic and yet really sad when you think about it.

Why did you lose so badly? — Paul Hutton (@Paul_Hutton) November 7, 2024

Ooh ooh! We know!

Ok, now THIS is how you own a Hollywood mouth-breather. Too damn funny.

How ya doing mark? Lol pic.twitter.com/ioQQheHVG8 — Colton Arneman (@Colt93N7) November 12, 2024

You know, we wouldn't take this much joy in Mark's loss if he wasn't such an annoying, smarmy, snotty toad all of the time. Maybe don't be such an a-hole, maybe don't exploit Carrie Fisher's birthday to play politics, MAYBE don't post such an asinine cartoon the day before the election.

Until he figures that out, we suppose we'll just keep pointing and laughing.

