NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for...
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the...
WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter'...
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by...
VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Blue Lies Matter
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly...
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan...
More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARC...
Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler
Women Win: Georgetown Grants Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodation, Fight to Change Policy Conti...
Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Tr...

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy

When Donald J. Trump won on November 5, there was so much noise between the celebrating on the Right and the gnashing of teeth on the Left that while we tried to cover all of the meltdowns and incredibly embarrassing self-owns we missed a few.

Advertisement

That being said, we can't BELIEVE we missed this from Mark Hamill. Shame on us. 

No wonder this doorknob ran off to Bluesky (and then ran off from there) because WOW, this went so badly for Vader's whiny son.

Take a look:

Bro.

And for good reason.

It was hilarious then, it's hilarious now.

Fair.

HA!

Most of our pals on the Left really are everything they claim to hate about Trump and his supporters. Ironic and yet really sad when you think about it.

Ooh ooh! We know!

Ok, now THIS is how you own a Hollywood mouth-breather. Too damn funny.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You know, we wouldn't take this much joy in Mark's loss if he wasn't such an annoying, smarmy, snotty toad all of the time. Maybe don't be such an a-hole, maybe don't exploit Carrie Fisher's birthday to play politics, MAYBE don't post such an asinine cartoon the day before the election.

Until he figures that out, we suppose we'll just keep pointing and laughing.

===========================================================================

Related:

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)

Taylor Lorenz FLIPS OUT in Back and Forth When Nate Silver Dares Point Out She NEVER Lists an Age and LOL

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MARK HAMILL TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women
Sam J.
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the FBI
Doug P.
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by HALLMARK in Recent Ratings
Grateful Calvin
WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter' Russia
Grateful Calvin
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement