Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens Than Victims Like Laken Riley

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Someone dusted the cobwebs off Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Monday. As expected, she leaped to the defense of an illegal alien and called the President of El Salvador and President Donald Trump tyrants. This left many wondering where this energy and concern was for the victims injured, raped, and killed by all the illegal aliens Pelosi and the Democrats so fiercely love and defend.

Check out Pelosi’s post. (READ)

Pelosi and her fellow Democrats can’t be bothered to post about the victims of illegal aliens.

Pelosi simply doesn’t care. This commenter brought the receipts.

Of course, Pelosi did come to the defense of Laken Riley’s killer. She hates when illegal aliens are properly referred to as ‘illegals’ or ‘illegal aliens.’ So much so, that she went after former President Joe Biden for it. (WATCH)

Biden eventually apologized for upsetting illegal aliens. Dems always want illegal aliens to know they are on their side even when they murder Americans. (WATCH)

Many posters see Democrats and ‘news’ outlets using the same strategy of referring to illegal aliens by where they currently live instead of correctly referring to them by where they are from.

We can not picture Democrats or legacy media ever elevating an American citizen even a smidge over an illegal alien because we’ve never seen it happen. Sadly, we also know they'll never start.

Tags: AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION FAKE NEWS

