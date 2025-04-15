Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens Than Victims Like Laken Riley

Someone dusted the cobwebs off Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Monday. As expected, she leaped to the defense of an illegal alien and called the President of El Salvador and President Donald Trump tyrants. This left many wondering where this energy and concern was for the victims injured, raped, and killed by all the illegal aliens Pelosi and the Democrats so fiercely love and defend.

Advertisement

Check out Pelosi’s post. (READ)

Did any of these people put out statements like this about Laken Riley? Or does their empathy only extend to criminal illegal aliens? pic.twitter.com/SZHtjLKY9l — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 14, 2025

Pelosi and her fellow Democrats can’t be bothered to post about the victims of illegal aliens.

Pelosi simply doesn’t care. This commenter brought the receipts.

The institutional Left is more upset about this deported “Maryland man” than they ever were about Laken Riley. That’s not an exaggeration. It’s literally true. https://t.co/DyoDDWBSFl pic.twitter.com/sLJUUMh4lL — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) April 14, 2025

Of course, Pelosi did come to the defense of Laken Riley’s killer. She hates when illegal aliens are properly referred to as ‘illegals’ or ‘illegal aliens.’ So much so, that she went after former President Joe Biden for it. (WATCH)

Pelosi was more upset about Biden calling Laken Riley’s k*ller an “illegal” than she ever was about Laken Riley. https://t.co/mDFaPDbXsZ pic.twitter.com/ejQkCdk2WQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

Nancy Pelosi did talk about Laken Riley once — when she got mad at Joe Biden for calling Laken's killer an “illegal.”



Find someone who loves you as much as Democrats love criminal MS-13 gang members. pic.twitter.com/nKeeMk4rP1 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 14, 2025

Biden eventually apologized for upsetting illegal aliens. Dems always want illegal aliens to know they are on their side even when they murder Americans. (WATCH)

Biden apologized to Laken Riley’s killer for calling him an illegal pic.twitter.com/JRcEgZLiNV — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) April 14, 2025

Yep after calling her “Lincoln" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

Many posters see Democrats and ‘news’ outlets using the same strategy of referring to illegal aliens by where they currently live instead of correctly referring to them by where they are from.

The fake news media were calling the monster who killed Riley a "Georgia man." This tactic is repulsive. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 14, 2025

Imagine a media 1/10 as upset about women like Laken Riley as they are this deported illegal — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

Imagine if leftists in general were a fraction as upset about it. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 14, 2025

Seems like they're "illegals first" — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 14, 2025

We can not picture Democrats or legacy media ever elevating an American citizen even a smidge over an illegal alien because we’ve never seen it happen. Sadly, we also know they'll never start.