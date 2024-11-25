Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison Trump

'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K....
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on November 25, 2024
ImgFlip

Earlier, we told you about President Trump's major win over Jack Smith. According to Democratic strategist and constant chicken (not so) little Rachel Bitecofer, this means DEMOCRACY IS DEAD! Enjoy that turkey this year because this is the last Thanksgiving with democracy or something.

 Next year, we will all be standing in bread lines hoping for an extra apple on Thanksgiving or something. 

Make it make sense.

There was never going to be a recount, silly goose. President Trump won fair and square. They even had to admit it on election night. This time his win was 'too big to rig' so the Left couldn't play around with the results. 

None of their schemes worked. Too bad.

That is their vision of democracy.

If they can't use the levers of government to persecute the other side, they see that as democracy dying.

Apparently, 'democracy' dies if the Supreme Court follows the Constitution and does not agree with Democrats. Who knew?

Let's be real. That is what she is really sad about. It's quite lucrative.

They forgot about that part.

Wow! What a righteous statement that is! A nation of President Trump's peers voted and we found him 'not guilty'. That's such a poignant way to explain this last election. It was people from every state, city, town, borough and parish and their verdict was very clear.

