Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison Trump

Earlier, we told you about President Trump's major win over Jack Smith. According to Democratic strategist and constant chicken (not so) little Rachel Bitecofer, this means DEMOCRACY IS DEAD! Enjoy that turkey this year because this is the last Thanksgiving with democracy or something.

Advertisement

Democracy is dead.



We had one chance and we blew it.



Special counsel Jack Smith asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the federal election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump.

https://t.co/HFT837B7oW — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) November 25, 2024

Next year, we will all be standing in bread lines hoping for an extra apple on Thanksgiving or something.

“Democracy is dead because the politician I don’t like isn’t going to be thrown in jail.” https://t.co/0IXXDCzYB1 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 25, 2024

Make it make sense.

The clearest sign that there won't be any recount to save us. Trump will get his 4 years. https://t.co/RJFBw4iDoz — Jason Valenzuela (@Jayzon481) November 25, 2024

There was never going to be a recount, silly goose. President Trump won fair and square. They even had to admit it on election night. This time his win was 'too big to rig' so the Left couldn't play around with the results.

This has to be terribly frustrating for the Blue-anons



They have been at this going on 8 years and it never works out for them https://t.co/CxpKXKVgaV — Joe Capacola (@JCapacola) November 25, 2024

None of their schemes worked. Too bad.

TL:DR version...



There is only one true way to Democracy, and that is to give the Democratic Party one hundred percent total control over your life.



You must become a servant to the State in order to save Democracy. https://t.co/zvNg2KDh8W — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) November 25, 2024

That is their vision of democracy.

TIL the newspeak definition of "democracy" reads "lawfare." https://t.co/3hhLQUnnw9 — David Marsh (@davidhmarsh) November 25, 2024

If they can't use the levers of government to persecute the other side, they see that as democracy dying.

Thank you, @USSupremeCourt, and especially Chief Justice Roberts. It is time to dissolve the court. You are now irrelevant. https://t.co/IUotpa3TXO — Loosy DaCat (@LoosyDacat) November 25, 2024

Apparently, 'democracy' dies if the Supreme Court follows the Constitution and does not agree with Democrats. Who knew?

Let's be real. That is what she is really sad about. It's quite lucrative.

Advertisement

Democracy surviving the Obama witch-hunt https://t.co/2tFaj0KNTO — Jean Hall (@JeanBHall1979) November 25, 2024

Buckle up, lawfare goes both ways, I’m getting my popcorn ready! — Stanley Tucker (@scoutstan4) November 25, 2024

They forgot about that part.

Democracy is not dead. Lawfare is dead. The American people just voted and found Trump not guilty. — more-of-steve (@OfS93568) November 25, 2024

Wow! What a righteous statement that is! A nation of President Trump's peers voted and we found him 'not guilty'. That's such a poignant way to explain this last election. It was people from every state, city, town, borough and parish and their verdict was very clear.