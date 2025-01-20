That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does...
AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN
Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting...
Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Ar...
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
VIP
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing Around

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:43 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier, we told you how the CBP One app -- used by illegal immigrants to circumvent border patrol and enter America illegally -- was shut down.

Illegal immigrants at the Mexio-Texas border learned their appointments have been canceled.

Advertisement

WATCH:

The open border is closed.

It really is.

This is all on the Biden administration and their weak policies and false promises.

All of this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The legal way needs to be reformed, but yes.

Yes we can.

This is all on the Democrats.

The hypocrisy is the problem.

Because media don't want us to.

Advertisement

The election was 10 weeks ago.

Also a good point.

Here's another video:

Expect this to lead the nightly news as media portray Trump as evil and cruel.

But they forget this is what America voted for.

Tags: APP BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CBP BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
justmindy
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'
Doug P.
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does NOT Go Well for Her
Amy Curtis
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Amy Curtis
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement