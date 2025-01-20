The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing Around

Earlier, we told you how the CBP One app -- used by illegal immigrants to circumvent border patrol and enter America illegally -- was shut down.

Illegal immigrants at the Mexio-Texas border learned their appointments have been canceled.

WATCH:

Breaking: Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico—near the Texas border—are crying after learning that their appointments to enter the U.S. using a federal government app have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/opFl02Ai2K — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2025

The open border is closed.

It really is.

I take no joy in human suffering, and this is very real. I hope we are able to work with the Mexican government to take care of these people who were misled and deceived into believing they would continue to have a clear path to illegally crossing into the US. — Boat Rocker (free/sovereign) (@PhukUrFewlings) January 20, 2025

This is all on the Biden administration and their weak policies and false promises.

We were already warned that we would see crying women and children. Go back to your own country and work to make it better. The U.S. is $36T in debt and we have no more $ to support people. We have to take care of Americans. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 20, 2025

All of this.

Oh and this is performative grief. Sorry. Not sorry. Come legally. The legal way. Actually those that haven’t come across legally won’t have a 20 year ban to contend with — RepublicCourier (@RepublicCourier) January 20, 2025

The legal way needs to be reformed, but yes.

That's a sad and painful experience for those people.



We can empathize with individuals and their experiences while simultaneously promoting public policies that enforce the rule of law and protect America's borders. — The Semantics Sheriff (@SemanticSheriff) January 20, 2025

Yes we can.

AOC should be there to cry with them ... all of this is the fault of the Dems for offering freebies to falsely attract the people into the USA. Sad for them. — BillyBob (@billybob_reboot) January 20, 2025

This is all on the Democrats.

People may feel bad seeing her cry, stay hard. I’m crying when half my paycheck is stolen from me to give to her. I’m crying when I can’t afford groceries and she gets a free debit card. — MAGAinAustin (@6ck6r2gjm5) January 20, 2025

The hypocrisy is the problem.

WTH we were granting entry (and thereby a free welfare ride) to any random who wandered to the border and booked an appointment? The border is so messed up, why don’t the citizens of this country have any idea what’s going on down there?! https://t.co/fRw4hZ64l9 — Evelyn2108 (@Evelyn21082108) January 20, 2025

Because media don't want us to.

They were given notice. Weeks/months of notice. https://t.co/hWHLqexfim — WellandFitLife (@WellandFitLife) January 20, 2025

The election was 10 weeks ago.

Well that didn't take long. Of course, a crying young woman.

Fun Fact: Today is a federal holiday so, there were no appointments. https://t.co/xa1VzWaEgZ — Lou Penrose (@loupenrose) January 20, 2025

Also a good point.

Here's another video:

BREAKING: Illegal immigrants are crying because they can’t get into the US anymore. pic.twitter.com/C9VlyvKUk1 — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) January 20, 2025

Expect this to lead the nightly news as media portray Trump as evil and cruel.

But they forget this is what America voted for.