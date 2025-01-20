That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:22 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Donald Trump was sworn in a little over 90 minutes ago, and the new administration is already making good on his promises.

The CBP One app -- used by illegal immigrants to fly to other cities -- was one of the things Donald Trump promised to shut down, as we told you about here.

And now it's shut down:

BOOM.

Already delivering.

The Biden administration? Yes.

So beautiful.

It must start now.

'Lose' the data, indeed.

What a refreshing change of pace.

So. Much. Winning.

Absolutely HUGE.

Tags: APP BORDER PATROL DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CBP

