Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN

Donald Trump was sworn in a little over 90 minutes ago, and the new administration is already making good on his promises.

The CBP One app -- used by illegal immigrants to fly to other cities -- was one of the things Donald Trump promised to shut down, as we told you about here.

And now it's shut down:

🚨 The CBP One app that the Biden admin used to fly over 1 million illegal aliens into our country on domestic flights has been SHUT DOWN pic.twitter.com/QcjFsz31RA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2025

BOOM.

Love it. Already delivering. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 20, 2025

Already delivering.

This administration would have been tried for treason if we were a serious country. — Sky (@evo4g63t) January 20, 2025

The Biden administration? Yes.

It's so beautiful — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) January 20, 2025

So beautiful.

Democrats are so evil they created an app for foreigners to pillage your country.



Now is not the time for unity. Now is time for a reckoning.



We cannot survive if this happens every time a Democrat is elected.



Punishment must start now. https://t.co/oGAbqCn6El — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 20, 2025

It must start now.

Good. Don’t let them “lose” the data… https://t.co/j9sAnRukCv — Antonin Scalia (@antonintscalia) January 20, 2025

'Lose' the data, indeed.

Promises made, Promises kept https://t.co/yNwOD0BCAm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025

What a refreshing change of pace.

It's only day one and I'm almost tired of all the winning. https://t.co/fGZdObLg9Q — Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) January 20, 2025

So. Much. Winning.

This is HUGE.



This was the crux of Biden’s illegal border policies.



Action on Day One. https://t.co/dJ88didMiq — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 20, 2025

Absolutely HUGE.