Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN

Donald Trump was sworn in a little over 90 minutes ago, and the new administration is already making good on his promises.
The CBP One app -- used by illegal immigrants to fly to other cities -- was one of the things Donald Trump promised to shut down, as we told you about here.
And now it's shut down:
🚨 The CBP One app that the Biden admin used to fly over 1 million illegal aliens into our country on domestic flights has been SHUT DOWN pic.twitter.com/QcjFsz31RA— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2025
BOOM.
Love it. Already delivering.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 20, 2025
Already delivering.
This administration would have been tried for treason if we were a serious country.— Sky (@evo4g63t) January 20, 2025
The Biden administration? Yes.
It's so beautiful— Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) January 20, 2025
So beautiful.
Democrats are so evil they created an app for foreigners to pillage your country.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 20, 2025
Now is not the time for unity. Now is time for a reckoning.
We cannot survive if this happens every time a Democrat is elected.
Punishment must start now. https://t.co/oGAbqCn6El
It must start now.
Good. Don’t let them “lose” the data… https://t.co/j9sAnRukCv— Antonin Scalia (@antonintscalia) January 20, 2025
'Lose' the data, indeed.
Promises made, Promises kept https://t.co/yNwOD0BCAm— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025
What a refreshing change of pace.
It's only day one and I'm almost tired of all the winning. https://t.co/fGZdObLg9Q— Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) January 20, 2025
So. Much. Winning.
This is HUGE.— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 20, 2025
This was the crux of Biden’s illegal border policies.
Action on Day One. https://t.co/dJ88didMiq
Absolutely HUGE.
