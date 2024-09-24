Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Wa...
Former Obama Lackey Community Note NUKED from Orbit for Claiming Violent Crime is...
Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading...
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the...
And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure...
Elon Musk Just Might Be Making Gen X's Childhood Imaginings Reality
New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American...
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad
British MP Says Education Is a Right and Tuition Should Be Free
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Nine Cases From Kamala Harris’ Time as Prosecutor Examined
Ken Burns Says 'Abraham Lincoln Is Turning Over in His Grave,' GOP Is...
Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars

REEE! Angry Staffer Hilariously MELTS DOWN Calling Trump Assigning Illegals Case Numbers Nazi-Ish and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 24, 2024
Twitchy

Full transparency, the Angry Staffer account is a treasure trove of Twitchy fodder. If they're not insisting Americans listen to 750 anti-Trump Nat Sec toadies telling them not to vote for Trump they're accusing him of being a Nazi for wanting to assign case numbers to illegals.

Advertisement

No, really.

Maybe the Angry Staffer missed it while they were busy being angry but we all have 'case numbers' ... they're called Social Security Numbers.

But hey, go off.

If you can't denounce having a system where we can keep track of people in our country there's something seriously wrong with us? What now?

Awww yes, the source.

A Yahoo opinion piece.

BAHAHAHAHA

From Yahoo:

Immigrants are no longer welcome in Donald Trump’s America. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee posited that under his potential second administration, he would round up and mass-deport noncitizens based on their “serial numbers.”

Illegal immigrants.

Yeah, we don't have to share much more for you guys to get what a garbage article it is. But you know, REEEEEE.

Or a Driver's License? Or a Student ID? Or a work ID?

Recommended

A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a maroon.

THE HORROR.

Man, if these people were any dumber they might give stupid people a run for their money. 

=======================================================================

Related:

WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT

JD Vance is STRAIGHT-FIRE Lighting Kamala UP for Shaming Americans Who Want Our Border Secured (Watch)

YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous

Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED

'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump Shooting and WOW (Pic)

=======================================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS NAZI NAZI GERMANY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED
Sam J.
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading ANOTHER Women's Group
Sam J.
Former Obama Lackey Community Note NUKED from Orbit for Claiming Violent Crime is Down Under Biden/Harris
Sam J.
And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure Border from Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED Sam J.
Advertisement