REEE! Angry Staffer Hilariously MELTS DOWN Calling Trump Assigning Illegals Case Numbers Nazi-Ish and LOL

Full transparency, the Angry Staffer account is a treasure trove of Twitchy fodder. If they're not insisting Americans listen to 750 anti-Trump Nat Sec toadies telling them not to vote for Trump they're accusing him of being a Nazi for wanting to assign case numbers to illegals.

No, really.

Maybe the Angry Staffer missed it while they were busy being angry but we all have 'case numbers' ... they're called Social Security Numbers.

But hey, go off.

I’ve been really busy today, but if you pay attention to nothing else out of from Trump, pay attention to this.



HE WANTS TO SERIALIZE IMMIGRANTS.



This isn’t just Nazi-ish, it’s full-blown holocaust shit, and if you can’t denounce this, something is seriously wrong with you. https://t.co/xqRk8MiLe4 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 24, 2024

If you can't denounce having a system where we can keep track of people in our country there's something seriously wrong with us? What now?

For those looking for a source: https://t.co/aSB6HgEVqb — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 24, 2024

Awww yes, the source.

A Yahoo opinion piece.

BAHAHAHAHA

From Yahoo:

Immigrants are no longer welcome in Donald Trump’s America. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee posited that under his potential second administration, he would round up and mass-deport noncitizens based on their “serial numbers.”

Illegal immigrants.

Yeah, we don't have to share much more for you guys to get what a garbage article it is. But you know, REEEEEE.

Do you have a social security number? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 24, 2024

Or a Driver's License? Or a Student ID? Or a work ID?

What a maroon.

Tell the world you've never heard of Social Security numbers without actually saying so. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) September 24, 2024

If you think that’s dangerous, wait until you hear about social security numbers. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) September 24, 2024

THE HORROR.

Man, if these people were any dumber they might give stupid people a run for their money.

