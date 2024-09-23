Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts...
'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump Shooting and WOW (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on September 23, 2024
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The Justice Department has released a letter they allege is from would-be assassin Ryan Routh that basically gives the whole plan up.

Except of course, who's funding him. Yeah, we made the same face when we saw this.

WTF? Something stinks.

Take a look:

The post continues:

... and  gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer  $150,000 to whomever can complete the job”

So clearly his intent was to shoot and kill Trump and CLEARLY he somehow has $150,000 to give to anyone who can 'complete the job'.

Earlier, we learned Routh was barely making it on $3k a month, where the Hell did he get $150,000 to offer what amounts to a bounty on Trump's head?

There's more:

A scope.

The serial number was obliterated and unreadable.

Huh, wonder why that would be?

Hrm.

Someone put a lot of effort and likely money into the planning of this assassination so the question remains, who? Yeah yeah, we know, Ryan Routh but you guys, there's no way a weirdo living in Hawaii living on $3k a month did this by himself.

Let's hope Florida officials are able to investigate this second assassination attempt as well ... 

=======================================================================

