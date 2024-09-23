'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump Shooting and WOW (Pic)

The Justice Department has released a letter they allege is from would-be assassin Ryan Routh that basically gives the whole plan up.

Except of course, who's funding him. Yeah, we made the same face when we saw this.

Advertisement

WTF? Something stinks.

Take a look:

NEW: Seeking to get Ryan Routh held in pretrial jail, in alleged assassination attempt against Trump in Florida last weekend, Justice Dept alleges this letter by Routh was discovered last week



“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best… pic.twitter.com/ODpdQ8udpt — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 23, 2024

The post continues:

... and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job”

So clearly his intent was to shoot and kill Trump and CLEARLY he somehow has $150,000 to give to anyone who can 'complete the job'.

Earlier, we learned Routh was barely making it on $3k a month, where the Hell did he get $150,000 to offer what amounts to a bounty on Trump's head?

There's more:

The Justice Dept says the FBI located a semiautomatic rifle w/ scope near where Routh was hiding near Trump golf course



Feds: "The rifle was loaded with a total of 11 rounds and had a round in the chamber. The serial number on the rifle was obliterated and unreadable" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 23, 2024

A scope.

The serial number was obliterated and unreadable.

Huh, wonder why that would be?

Justice Dept court filing includes image of gun. And a backpack containing plates capable of "stopping small arms fire" pic.twitter.com/xcEPweg8lX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 23, 2024

Hrm.

Feds say when police stopped Routh in his Nissan last Sunday, the car had false license plates & "FBI agents found 2 additional license plates. The agents also found 6 cellphones. One of the cell phones contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 23, 2024

Someone put a lot of effort and likely money into the planning of this assassination so the question remains, who? Yeah yeah, we know, Ryan Routh but you guys, there's no way a weirdo living in Hawaii living on $3k a month did this by himself.

Let's hope Florida officials are able to investigate this second assassination attempt as well ...

=======================================================================

Related:

THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are with One Hilariously BRUTAL Cartoon

And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post

Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE Vote for Her Means

EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)

=======================================================================