And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post

Winsome Earle-Sears has been Virginia's amazing Lt. Governor for the past three years and NEXT YEAR she is running to be not only the state's next governor, but the first black female governor in the country.

How ya' like them apples?

Oh, we're sure our pals on the Left hate that idea because identity politics is THEIR thing. Ironically, Winsome is just who many people believe would be the right person for the job, regardless of sex and color BUT if we can rub some salt in the Left's wound, why not?

And boy howdy, did she ever rub some salt in their Tim Walz wound.

Take a look at this:

- Lied that he was in combat

- Lied about his drunk driving

- Lied about using IVF

- Lied about aborted babies being left on the table to die

- Lied about transgendered children getting surgery WITHOUT parent’s permission

- And now they want to let WALZ into the White House… — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 21, 2024

And boom.

Hey, they can 'want' to put Tim Walz in the White House all they want, but millions of Americans are ready to vote and keep him out. Let's just hope there are enough of us to get it done and make it 'too big to rig'.

Ahem.

All that and to me it’s not even the worst…the worst is he might actually be a Chinese Communist asset…at the very least he adores the Chinese Communist Party. — JD Anejo (@AnejoJd) September 21, 2024

Oh yeah, and there's that whole commie thing too.

Yikes.

Lied about wing an OEF vet. He isn’t. pic.twitter.com/XUXFgQQtCG — Cowboy Charlie (@char5191) September 22, 2024

VA Republicans must go out to vote en masse. Leave NO vote behind. VOTE! EVEN IN NoVa. Dems are counting on low GOP turnout in NoVa, this difference may very well make the difference. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) September 22, 2024

Amen. Every Republican in Virginia must vote and bring at least 10 Republicans with them!

Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this.”



Kamala is in office right now.

She’s the “this”pic.twitter.com/d6FDhzmxK5 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 21, 2024

Nice of him to campaign against himself, don't you think?

