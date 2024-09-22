NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Winsome Earle-Sears has been Virginia's amazing Lt. Governor for the past three years and NEXT YEAR she is running to be not only the state's next governor, but the first black female governor in the country. 

How ya' like them apples?

Oh, we're sure our pals on the Left hate that idea because identity politics is THEIR thing. Ironically, Winsome is just who many people believe would be the right person for the job, regardless of sex and color BUT if we can rub some salt in the Left's wound, why not?

And boy howdy, did she ever rub some salt in their Tim Walz wound.

Take a look at this:

And boom.

Hey, they can 'want' to put Tim Walz in the White House all they want, but millions of Americans are ready to vote and keep him out. Let's just hope there are enough of us to get it done and make it 'too big to rig'.

Ahem.

Oh yeah, and there's that whole commie thing too.

Yikes.

Amen. Every Republican in Virginia must vote and bring at least 10 Republicans with them!

Nice of him to campaign against himself, don't you think?

