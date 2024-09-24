WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the...
Elon Musk Just Might Be Making Gen X's Childhood Imaginings Reality
New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American...
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad
British MP Says Education Is a Right and Tuition Should Be Free
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Nine Cases From Kamala Harris’ Time as Prosecutor Examined
Ken Burns Says 'Abraham Lincoln Is Turning Over in His Grave,' GOP Is...
Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars
Pastor Felt God's Presence With Her as She Chose to Have Two Abortions
Women Are Not Alright: Poll Shows Dem Lies on Abortion Scare Women
Are They SERIOUS?! Foreign Affairs Mag Publishes STRAIGHT UP FICTION About Biden 'Restorin...
CREEP: Joe Biden Said WHAT at Event Honoring Women's Soccer Champs (WATCH)
Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Why is Kamala's DOJ Publicizing … a Bounty on My...

And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure Border from Kamala (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Why is America the only country in the world that's NOT allowed to have secured borders? And why do Democrats like Kamala Harris insist on calling any American who wants the borders secured a racist? There's nothing wrong with wanting immigrants who come to our country to come here LEGALLY, not just hopping a border and voting Democrat so they can have a shortcut to the so-called 'American Dream'.

Advertisement

Ironically, these actions by our pals on the Left, allowing illegals to flood our country are slowly but surely destroying that dream.

And saying so doesn't make this editor or any other Americana 'racist'.

JD Vance is having none of it:

She does indeed.

But wait, there’s more. There’s always more.

From back in 2018:

Down with deportation.

And hey, she said her values haven't changed.

Most legal immigrants do because they know how much work it took them to come here legally.

Yup.

Recommended

WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT
Sam J.
Advertisement

What he said.

=======================================================================

Related:

YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous

Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED

'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump Shooting and WOW (Pic)

THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are with One Hilariously BRUTAL Cartoon

Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS KAMALA HARRIS JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT
Sam J.
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Brett T.
Elon Musk Just Might Be Making Gen X's Childhood Imaginings Reality
RickRobinson
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad
Brett T.
New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American Media
Brett T.
WOMP WOMP: EPA's Climate Week Quiz Goes HORRIBLY, HILARIOUSLY Wrong for Them
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT Sam J.
Advertisement