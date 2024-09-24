And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure Border from Kamala (Watch)

Why is America the only country in the world that's NOT allowed to have secured borders? And why do Democrats like Kamala Harris insist on calling any American who wants the borders secured a racist? There's nothing wrong with wanting immigrants who come to our country to come here LEGALLY, not just hopping a border and voting Democrat so they can have a shortcut to the so-called 'American Dream'.

Ironically, these actions by our pals on the Left, allowing illegals to flood our country are slowly but surely destroying that dream.

And saying so doesn't make this editor or any other Americana 'racist'.

JD Vance is having none of it:

Kamala Harris calls anyone a racist if they complain about her open border.



You're not a bad person for wanting to stop the flow of mass illegal immigration and deadly fentanyl.



Americans who want a secure border have nothing to be ashamed of, but Kamala Harris sure does. pic.twitter.com/dztz9fy1Go — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 23, 2024

She does indeed.

But wait, there’s more. There’s always more.

From back in 2018:

Kamala Harris wants to flood the United States with illegal immigration. It is her explicit goal, and she accomplished it with flying colors as Vice President. https://t.co/rB8qzYl7eR — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 23, 2024

Down with deportation.

And hey, she said her values haven't changed.

I’ve dedicated my three decade career representing immigrants, and I absolutely want our border secured. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 23, 2024

Most legal immigrants do because they know how much work it took them to come here legally.

Yup.

Wanting a secure border that will make all Americans safer regardless of their ethnicity or Race is in no way racist. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 23, 2024

We have every right, as American Citizens, to want the border closed. It’s caused a tremendous amount of problems for us. She can call us whatever she wishes, it will not change our minds. Close the damn border! — Serpintine🇺🇸 (@TMCPatriot84) September 23, 2024

What he said.

