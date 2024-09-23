'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump...
Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on September 23, 2024
Meme

This silly, sad, pathetic Angry Staffer account makes us laugh even though we know he or she or zhe or they or whatever they call themselves is not trying to be funny. They just ... are. For one thing, they are always pushing talking points they think should somehow make people suddenly lose their minds and vote for the imbecile nobody voted for who managed to get installed as the Democratic candidate for president. And for another, they get really really really fussy when people push back or make fun of them.

It's highly entertaining.

For example, Angry Staffer thinks Trump supporters will change their minds about Trump because 750 Nat Sec toadies who likely tried to undermine him the entire time he was in office don't want him to be president again.

There's probably a REASON for that ... and it's not the reason this frothy-mouthed chest thumper thinks it is.

Pretty sure these people don't want to get caught and held accountable for all the crap they pulled. 

Just spitballin'.

*cough cough*

Oh yeah, there's that too.

Heh.

But THIS TIME they're totally telling the truth about Trump. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Ding ding ding.

This is where the account got a little fussy.

Awww, they're big mad.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Pass.

Nope, not even a little bit.

