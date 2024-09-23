Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED

This silly, sad, pathetic Angry Staffer account makes us laugh even though we know he or she or zhe or they or whatever they call themselves is not trying to be funny. They just ... are. For one thing, they are always pushing talking points they think should somehow make people suddenly lose their minds and vote for the imbecile nobody voted for who managed to get installed as the Democratic candidate for president. And for another, they get really really really fussy when people push back or make fun of them.

It's highly entertaining.

For example, Angry Staffer thinks Trump supporters will change their minds about Trump because 750 Nat Sec toadies who likely tried to undermine him the entire time he was in office don't want him to be president again.

There's probably a REASON for that ... and it's not the reason this frothy-mouthed chest thumper thinks it is.

Wow.



When almost 750 NatSec experts are telling you that Trump is the wrong choice, you should probably pay attention. https://t.co/vJqPGzsDOi — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 22, 2024

Pretty sure these people don't want to get caught and held accountable for all the crap they pulled.

Just spitballin'.

Not if they’re with the Deep State! pic.twitter.com/vJBAjXYoHW — Kevin Bold ✝️🇺🇸 🐘🎸 (@KevinBold15237) September 23, 2024

*cough cough*

you mean the deep state warhawks who make money off of war through the military industrial complex? no thank you. — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) September 23, 2024

Oh yeah, there's that too.

Heh.

These are the same people who claimed Hunter’s laptop was fake and Russian pee tapes were real.

They have zero integrity and their opinions are meaningless. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) September 23, 2024

But THIS TIME they're totally telling the truth about Trump. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Or maybe they know if Trump is elected all their dirty little secrets will be exposed. — Branden Durst, MPA, EdS (@brandendurst) September 22, 2024

Ding ding ding.

This is where the account got a little fussy.

You’re an MPA? Christ, that’s frightening.



If that’s true, why didn’t he do it the first time? 🙄 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 22, 2024

Awww, they're big mad.

More l8ke 741 just called themselves out as the problem — common sense (@anxo1177) September 22, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

The people who lost Afghanistan? Those people? — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) September 22, 2024

Pass.

Nope, not even a little bit.

=======================================================================

