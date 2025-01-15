Ivy Beleaguered: J.D. Vance HUMILIATES Yale Professor Who Claims Pete Hegseth Will Destroy America

The Left has made it very clear they hate America. Most of them don't come right out and say it, of course, but everything they do reveals their motivation. So you'd think if they truly believed a guy like Pete Hegseth becoming Secretary of Defense would destroy America, they'd welcome it.

Advertisement

But they do not actually believe Hegseth is a danger to America. They're just mad they lost.

And J.D. Vance is going to utterly humiliate them.

That this person is a professor at Yale is actually an embarrassment https://t.co/lukmJ1JY0Z — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 15, 2025

It really is.

But it's on-brand for Yale.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

He nailed it.

Or it could be an inspiration that the intellectually impaired can become professors at Yale. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 15, 2025

Okay, this writer LAUGHED OUT LOUD at this.

Yale, Harvard… etc have all been taken over by the woke left. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 15, 2025

Yup.

What makes him more dangerous is that he is a law professor of history…God help us and those he has taught or continues to teach. — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 15, 2025

Scary, no?

Let this sink in, and we'll talk about embarrassment later 😁 pic.twitter.com/joOpb5yGe2 — Ed (@Ed_1776_Patriot) January 15, 2025

Yeah, those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

GET IN LOSERS, WE’RE BULLYING THE NERDS https://t.co/zhbnHEaG2Y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 15, 2025

This writer is a nerd, and she is okay with this. Some nerds deserve it.

Sadly, it’s become more evident that intelligence is not a prerequisite to teach students at Yale and other Ivy League schools. How embarrassing. https://t.co/c0p3oa9isS — Kurt Feldner (@krfeldner) January 15, 2025

They're incapable of being embarrassed.