WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT

Oh, would you look at that? Fadi Boudia, a famous mouthpiece for terrorist group Hezbollah was apparently bombed while he was on the air. Gosh, that had to hurt, especially since he was just about to brag about how many innocent people Hezbollah has killed.

Shucky darn.

Watch:

Fadi Boudia, one of Hezbollah famous mouthpieces apparently hit while going live on air,

No update on his situation, he was going to tell us about ongoing victories pic.twitter.com/9rEIOPfevi — Mo Ghaoui (@moghaoui) September 23, 2024

Wait, no update on his situation?

What a bummer.

James Woods' had the best reaction, of course:

And BOOM.

Literally.

Heh.

YES, yes this editor has been waiting all morning to write that out ... can you blame us?

Too soon? Nah.

His new nickname is No-Nutz. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) September 24, 2024

I don’t want to be ghoulish but I’m enjoying the ingenuity of these explosions — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) September 24, 2024

He wasn't responding to his emails... pic.twitter.com/0FYIeJQiZ9 — Mojo Resin (@MojoResin) September 24, 2024

Sometimes a follow-up is necessary.

DOH! That’s gonna leave a mark. . .or two — DannyD (@DDImageSoundNow) September 24, 2024

I guess he didn't get a pager. — Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) September 24, 2024

Guess not.

I love a happy ending. — Mark (@splshdown) September 24, 2024

Gosh, us too!

