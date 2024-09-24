WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT

Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 24, 2024

Oh, would you look at that? Fadi Boudia, a famous mouthpiece for terrorist group Hezbollah was apparently bombed while he was on the air. Gosh, that had to hurt, especially since he was just about to brag about how many innocent people Hezbollah has killed.

Shucky darn.

Watch:

Wait, no update on his situation?

What a bummer.

James Woods' had the best reaction, of course:

And BOOM.

Literally.

Heh.

YES, yes this editor has been waiting all morning to write that out ... can you blame us?

Too soon? Nah.

Sometimes a follow-up is necessary. 

