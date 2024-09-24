WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT

Oh, would you look at that? Fadi Boudia, a famous mouthpiece for terrorist group Hezbollah was apparently bombed while he was on the air. Gosh, that had to hurt, especially since he was just about to brag about how many innocent people Hezbollah has killed.
Shucky darn.
Watch:
Fadi Boudia, one of Hezbollah famous mouthpieces apparently hit while going live on air,— Mo Ghaoui (@moghaoui) September 23, 2024
No update on his situation, he was going to tell us about ongoing victories pic.twitter.com/9rEIOPfevi
Wait, no update on his situation?
What a bummer.
James Woods' had the best reaction, of course:
Oh no. Anyway… https://t.co/cZ9hdohrb3— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 24, 2024
And BOOM.
Literally.
Heh.
YES, yes this editor has been waiting all morning to write that out ... can you blame us?
Big pager 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/GguhFlVIao— sandy (@3Sandy7_) September 24, 2024
Too soon? Nah.
His new nickname is No-Nutz.— Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) September 24, 2024
I don’t want to be ghoulish but I’m enjoying the ingenuity of these explosions— Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) September 24, 2024
He wasn't responding to his emails... pic.twitter.com/0FYIeJQiZ9— Mojo Resin (@MojoResin) September 24, 2024
Sometimes a follow-up is necessary.
Omg I had that meme @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/6AWp4R2oEY— LAURA (@realLauraLenti) September 24, 2024
DOH! That’s gonna leave a mark. . .or two— DannyD (@DDImageSoundNow) September 24, 2024
Recommended
I guess he didn't get a pager.— Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) September 24, 2024
Guess not.
I love a happy ending.— Mark (@splshdown) September 24, 2024
Gosh, us too!
=======================================================================
Related:
JD Vance is STRAIGHT-FIRE Lighting Kamala UP for Shaming Americans Who Want Our Border Secured (Watch)
YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous
Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED
'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump Shooting and WOW (Pic)
THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are with One Hilariously BRUTAL Cartoon
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member