TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Party Ends

Maybe we should ban TikTok again. There are some great MAGA Patriots on there, but oh my goodness, there are some big dummies as well.

LIB ON TIKTOK: Let me make something clear. If you voted for Trump, you are not allowed in Mexico. Stay in your country. Vacation? Maybe Nebraska, a red state, stay there. No margaritas, no tequila, no tacos, none of it. A burger, perhaps.pic.twitter.com/JZQ8wrQtQc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

First of all, let's get a few things straight. If Americans stop visiting Mexican resorts, that is going to be MUCH more of a problem for the Mexican economy than it will be for America. We have gorgeous beaches in the United States citizens can visit. Secondly, there are PLENTY of people who were born in Mexico and they chose to immigrate to the United States LEGALLY. Americans can stay right in the US of A and get great Mexican food and drinks from the MANY Mexican restaurants.

So what country is her country? If not the USA, she should take her own advice. For the rest of us, we're good. https://t.co/KYz15l96Dq — Louise (@Louise30158346) January 25, 2025

Good point!





This chick, like me, is cursed with the only shape of face that makes it inappropriate to wear a baseball cap. https://t.co/h9azRMlh1B — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) January 25, 2025

Excellent advice she should take.

A very critical part of being "pro democracy," is being willing to live with the fact that the majority might disagree with you and vote accordingly. Be an adult and get over it. https://t.co/pLPd1kBnmM — A.Z. (@LA2slc) January 25, 2025

Absolutely. Republicans had to deal with Biden being the walking dead President the last four years. Now, Democrats can put up with a Republican President who actually does his job.

lmfao why are yall so bent on telling everyone else what to do all the time while you’re running around calling anyone who disagrees with you a nazi? look in the mirror. i beg you. https://t.co/h5qep0O0fj — blythe (@bluerthnnvelvet) January 25, 2025

They're mad because their side lost the election.

Why is girlfriend wearing a Yankees hat? She will only be going to Mexican baseball games, so she should support them. https://t.co/wZ7J3S8zHr — faulk ml (@faulk_ml26209) January 25, 2025

Fair point.

You might want to talk to Mexico’s tourism before you declare Americans who voted for Trump to stop vacationing in Mexico. I’m pretty sure Mexico doesn’t care who anyone voted for https://t.co/WCkKOB4iCy — Ranay Lucas (@RanayLucas) January 25, 2025

Pretty sure Mexico's tourism industry doesn't agree with her.

Might want to remove the @Yankees cap before trashing Americans and saying don’t come to x “country” ; just sayin https://t.co/0D9wR2BkoL — me (@Why_Im_Right) January 25, 2025

Plenty of good tequila made right in in the US and I’m betting that Mexican restaurants aren’t going to start asking who I voted for before taking my money. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 25, 2025

Boom!

Oh No….I won’t have to worry about getting shot by cartels and be forced to enjoy the sandy beaches of Miami, Key West, Naples, Clearwater, Siesta Key, Hollywood Beach, Cocoa Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Panama City, Destin, Sanibel Islands, Amelia Islands, Hilton Head, Tybee Island,… — GiantsFanatic (@Giants4lifeNy) January 25, 2025

What a shame!