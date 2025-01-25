Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With...
While Dems and 3 GOPers Call Hegseth Unqualified, Here's What 'Competent' Pentagon Leaders...
And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials...
Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth
Nostalgia Time! Drew Holden Walks Down Memory Lane With the Media's Hara-kiri on...
RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst...
Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable
Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peek Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State

TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Party Ends

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on January 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Maybe we should ban TikTok again. There are some great MAGA Patriots on there, but oh my goodness, there are some big dummies as well.

First of all, let's get a few things straight. If Americans stop visiting Mexican resorts, that is going to be MUCH more of a problem for the Mexican economy than it will be for America. We have gorgeous beaches in the United States citizens can visit. Secondly, there are PLENTY of people who were born in Mexico and they chose to immigrate to the United States LEGALLY. Americans can stay right in the US of A and get great Mexican food and drinks from the MANY Mexican restaurants. 

Good point!

Excellent advice she should take.

Absolutely. Republicans had to deal with Biden being the walking dead President the last four years. Now, Democrats can put up with a Republican President who actually does his job.

They're mad because their side lost the election.

Fair point.

Pretty sure Mexico's tourism industry doesn't agree with her.

Boom!

What a shame!

