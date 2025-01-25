Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security
BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X
Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With...
Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for...
TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Pa...
Calling Fani Willis: Atlanta Crime Statistics Reveal the CATASTROPHIC Effect of Democrat D...
Trump Mints New Policy ... Menthol Ban Goes Up in Smoke, Cool Smokes...
It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense
'Take a Bow'! Axios Gets Help Explaining How 'Hegseth's Nomination Came Back From...
VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post
VIP
While Dems and 3 GOPers Call Hegseth Unqualified, Here's What 'Competent' Pentagon Leaders...
And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials...
Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth

Pee Wee Herman's Posthumous Secret Revealed: World Yawns in Unison

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on January 25, 2025
Chris Pizzello

If Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) was hiding he was gay, that was the worst kept secret in modern times.

Advertisement

ate actor Paul Reubens, known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman, came out as gay in his posthumous HBO documentary.

The two-part HBO special, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday night, features Reubens’ final interviews before he died of cancer in July 2023 at age 70.

Sitting down with director Matt Wolf for 40 hours worth of interviews, Reubens revealed that he was “secretive about [his] sexuality even to [his] friends.”

“[It was] self-hatred or self-preservation,” he said. “I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”

Despite never having come out of the closet while he was alive, he had a boyfriend named Guy before his Hollywood career skyrocketed.

When Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman character started gaining traction, he decided to keep his sexual orientation private.

Maybe, he thought it was a secret, but he was very wrong. 

Recommended

Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote
justmindy
Advertisement

Literal Elementary school students knew.

People just found him funny and didn't care about who he slept with. What a concept.

Let's hold your hand while we tell you this. Heh.

Where will they look for a hero now?

Advertisement

Nobody tell him.

Sorry for your loss.

Tags: CARTOON GAY GAY RIGHTS TELEVISION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote
justmindy
Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More 'Proof' J.D. Vance Is Hitler
Amy Curtis
BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With Reminders
Doug P.
Calling Fani Willis: Atlanta Crime Statistics Reveal the CATASTROPHIC Effect of Democrat DAs
Grateful Calvin
TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Party Ends
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote justmindy
Advertisement