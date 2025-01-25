Pee Wee Herman's Posthumous Secret Revealed: World Yawns in Unison

If Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) was hiding he was gay, that was the worst kept secret in modern times.

ate actor Paul Reubens, known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman, came out as gay in his posthumous HBO documentary.

The two-part HBO special, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday night, features Reubens’ final interviews before he died of cancer in July 2023 at age 70.

Sitting down with director Matt Wolf for 40 hours worth of interviews, Reubens revealed that he was “secretive about [his] sexuality even to [his] friends.”

“[It was] self-hatred or self-preservation,” he said. “I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”

Despite never having come out of the closet while he was alive, he had a boyfriend named Guy before his Hollywood career skyrocketed.

When Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman character started gaining traction, he decided to keep his sexual orientation private.