John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons from Israel

Earlier, we told you about Biden's promise to stop sending munitions to Israel if they invade Rafah. It was a terrible statement that completely undermines a bargaining chip Israel needed to try and get hostages returned. One Democrat has made it clear he disagrees.

Hard disagree and deeply disappointing. pic.twitter.com/96aTeEvgPt — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 8, 2024

Another Fetterman W. Whatever they did to him at the military hospital was really great.

This is why @SenFettermanPA has become the most interesting person in Washington https://t.co/KWdAmbPhIC — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 8, 2024

The only remotely defensible position for an American, a politically sound one for a swing state politician, but an exceptionally courageous one for a Democrat. Bravo:👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/8RX0dhVWFU — HumphreyBohun (@HumphreyBohun) May 8, 2024

Biden’s problem is that he kowtows to Bernie Sanders instead of following Senator John Fetterman. This will cost him the election. https://t.co/fsbrj7TZSk — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 8, 2024

The Bernie Sander coalition is running the Democratic Party, currently.

In which I agree with the right honorable Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania.



President Biden continues to make it incredibly hard to vote for him, even for #NeverTrump-ers. https://t.co/guC8IB0zwc — Gordy Hulten (@gordyhulten) May 9, 2024

A United States senator should not be screen grabbing tweets. he should be wearing a suit. The internet it destroying the republic https://t.co/WF9kcwAAyM — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) May 9, 2024

While Fetterman should wear a suit, he is exactly right about this.

The last of the Democrat Party's moral conscience. https://t.co/pn9LIlnRqe — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) May 9, 2024

Disgusting..Biden only cares about radical leftist voters. https://t.co/OptzekRV3o — 🇺🇸 Kelli Wants America Back 🇺🇸 (@Kecojazo) May 9, 2024

We used to fight wars on behalf of our allies.



After Iraq and Afghanistan, we said we won’t fight, just send weapons.



Now, under Biden, we’ll slow drip weapons to our allies right up until they’re about to win, and then we’ll entertain the war being a genocide.



Disgraceful. https://t.co/EZSVrt2DGS — amanda (@a__pet) May 9, 2024

Particularly when Israel has always been a steady and reliable ally to the United States.

My one and only favorite democrat; https://t.co/gf67PBFmjQ — David Neal (@david49483521) May 9, 2024

John Fetterman will really sit here saying he’s disappointed that we’re taking arms away from a country who has been killing civilians, journalists, and aid workers.



Absolute ghoulish behavior https://t.co/IzZDQlK2jR — Zac Parocai (@Zac_The_Intern) May 9, 2024

The Leftist commies are mad so you know John Fetterman is doing the right thing.

Look which Democrats found their sanity!! https://t.co/M3N5JFBbTn — SAMIAM (@samzydeco1989) May 9, 2024

It's no accident it was the Democrat who most recently received mental health treatment.

Who had Senator John Fetterman in their top 10 Senators that make sense? https://t.co/7ch0eRWT5U — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) May 9, 2024

As shocking as it is, people of good conscience have to be happy with the new John Fetterman.







