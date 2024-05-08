House GOP Bill Proposes Sending Anti-Israel Protestors Charged with Crimes to Gaza
John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons from Israel

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on May 08, 2024
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you about Biden's promise to stop sending munitions to Israel if they invade Rafah. It was a terrible statement that completely undermines a bargaining chip Israel needed to try and get hostages returned. One Democrat has made it clear he disagrees.

Another Fetterman W. Whatever they did to him at the military hospital was really great.

The Bernie Sander coalition is running the Democratic Party, currently. 

While Fetterman should wear a suit, he is exactly right about this.

Particularly when Israel has always been a steady and reliable ally to the United States.

The Leftist commies are mad so you know John Fetterman is doing the right thing.

It's no accident it was the Democrat who most recently received mental health treatment.

As shocking as it is, people of good conscience have to be happy with the new John Fetterman.



