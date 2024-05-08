President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive Weapons

We knew this was coming. We shocked ourselves by writing posts praising President Biden and his staunch support for our ally, Israel, in the days after October 7. He stood strong for a week, maybe two. The young Democrat voters calling him "Genocide Joe" made him weak at the knees, and he had Jake Sullivan ask Benjamin Netanyahu to "tone it down a bit" and wrap up the war against Hamas in weeks rather than months. Before the election, obviously.

As we reported over the weekend, the Biden administration has halted the shipment of precision bombs to Israel, despite the president just signing off on $26 billion in aid to Israel, a chunk of which was for "humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza." Now Biden has told Erin Burnett of CNN that the U.S. will stop supplying Israel with offensive weapons if it invades the city of Rafah. Did President Trump get impeached over that?

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: President Biden tells @ErinBurnett that if Israel invades the city of Rafah, the U.S. will stop supplying it with artillery shells, bombs for fighter jets and other offensive weapons — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 8, 2024

Here's the full video for those who haven't seen it yet 👇 pic.twitter.com/vqxewKM7CU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 8, 2024

Sorry, buddy, but they're invading Rafah and finishing the job.

The Democrat Party supports Hamas. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) May 8, 2024

Quid Pro Quo Joe.



The precedent has been set.

We must impeach Joe Biden. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) May 8, 2024

On one hand, Biden wants a ceasefire deal. Yet, with the other hand, Biden is strengthening Hamas' position by signaling he is ready to weaken the Israeli military. Sinwar, Deif and Nasrallah are getting what they want. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) May 8, 2024

As the universities have taught us in the last couple of weeks, terrorism works.

Trump was impeached for this.. — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) May 8, 2024

I hate this administration. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 8, 2024

FJB



Israel has the right to eradicate Hamas from the face of the Earth!



We shouldn't stop them from doing that. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 8, 2024

Hamas declared a war it couldn't win, and now Biden and the rest of the world are caving because Hamas is losing.

So he will send money to Gaza led by terrorists still holding hostages months on, but he is gonna play hardball with Israel? — Garrison Moratto (@GarrisonMoratto) May 8, 2024

He'll put 1,000 military troops in a warzone to build them a pier for humanitarian aid shipments which will be stolen by Hamas.

He’s known for being wrong on most foreign policy issues so this is no surprise. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) May 8, 2024

Biden must be counting on there being more Muslim voters in Michigan than Jewish voters.

I never heard him even mention the hostages. — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 8, 2024

Great. I hope Netanyahu proceeds. — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) May 8, 2024

One record @JoeBiden can stand on is arming terrorists. 🤷 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) May 8, 2024

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) May 8, 2024

When does the impeachment start? Trump was impeached for a lot less. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) May 8, 2024

He just signed off on the aid package last week. You'd think even he could remember that.

"Nice."



–Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) May 8, 2024

In other words, Biden is not willing to eliminate Hamas or go after the Hamas terrorists who possibly hold US citizens as hostages. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) May 8, 2024

So in other words, the Biden administration is supporting Hamas. And still no mention of the hostages. This country is unrecognizable. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) May 8, 2024

This is unconscionable. A full throated betrayal of our ally. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) May 8, 2024

Really, when do the impeachment hearings start? Biden wants Hamas to have a safe space in Rafah to keep whatever hostages are even still alive.

