President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive Weapons

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

We knew this was coming. We shocked ourselves by writing posts praising President Biden and his staunch support for our ally, Israel, in the days after October 7. He stood strong for a week, maybe two. The young Democrat voters calling him "Genocide Joe" made him weak at the knees, and he had Jake Sullivan ask Benjamin Netanyahu to "tone it down a bit" and wrap up the war against Hamas in weeks rather than months. Before the election, obviously.

As we reported over the weekend, the Biden administration has halted the shipment of precision bombs to Israel, despite the president just signing off on $26 billion in aid to Israel, a chunk of which was for "humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza." Now Biden has told Erin Burnett of CNN that the U.S. will stop supplying Israel with offensive weapons if it invades the city of Rafah. Did President Trump get impeached over that?

Sorry, buddy, but they're invading Rafah and finishing the job.

As the universities have taught us in the last couple of weeks, terrorism works.

Hamas declared a war it couldn't win, and now Biden and the rest of the world are caving because Hamas is losing.

He'll put 1,000 military troops in a warzone to build them a pier for humanitarian aid shipments which will be stolen by Hamas.

Biden must be counting on there being more Muslim voters in Michigan than Jewish voters.

He just signed off on the aid package last week. You'd think even he could remember that.

Really, when do the impeachment hearings start? Biden wants Hamas to have a safe space in Rafah to keep whatever hostages are even still alive.

***

Tags: AID GAZA ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

