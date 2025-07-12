Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse Zohran Mamdani

Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Bernie Sanders is pushing the Democrat Party to go full communist and endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor. Many Democrats are not willing to let their true colors show since they know their voters nationally will most likely abandon the party.

Here’s Sanders on CNN. (WATCH)

Mamdani will get richer while the fools who voted for him will not.

Posters say Mamdani’s candidacy is the perfect opportunity for closeted communists in the Democrat Party to make themselves officially known.

Sanders would relish that.

Commenters say they've already grabbed their popcorn to watch Democrats twist and squirm in the Mamdani spotlight.

Sanders will accept any ‘win’ that he feels affirms his worldview.

Posters say Sanders is salivating over the idea of being able to destroy the Big Apple with Mamdani at the helm.

The less one has spent in the real world, the more likely they are to embrace socialism/communism.

Posters say the aging Sanders is trying to pass the torch to a young cadre of similarly bitter, economically ignorant politicos like himself.

Omar Ilhan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal Bowman have endorsed Mamdani. Crockett will surely follow. We have years of nonsense to look forward to from these young, loud Democrats (aka communists). Lucky us!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

