Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse Zohran Mamdani

Bernie Sanders is pushing the Democrat Party to go full communist and endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor. Many Democrats are not willing to let their true colors show since they know their voters nationally will most likely abandon the party.

Here’s Sanders on CNN. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders attacks Dem leadership for refusing to endorse Mamdani; pledges to go all-out to help him win:



"I'm going to do everything I can to see that Zohran becomes the next mayor of New York!"



Bernie gets very excited when talking about his comrade Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/Sr5615KvPH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

The same meme will apply to Mamdani… pic.twitter.com/N52tEaFEUW — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 12, 2025

Mamdani will get richer while the fools who voted for him will not.

Posters say Mamdani’s candidacy is the perfect opportunity for closeted communists in the Democrat Party to make themselves officially known.

Pay close attention to which national politicians support this guy. They will be the politicians that want you in reeducation camps when they take power. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 12, 2025

Mamdani is more extreme than even Bernie. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 12, 2025

I think Bernie just moderates his speech a bit in the Senate



He’d form a Central Committee and throw us all in a gulag if he could — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Sanders would relish that.

Commenters say they've already grabbed their popcorn to watch Democrats twist and squirm in the Mamdani spotlight.

Putting aside the potential implications of this — I am quite enjoying the Democrat party twist itself into pretzels over this guy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

This mini theatrical does two things: it reBERNishes (sorry) his reputation as a 'daring' radical, and it implies that the party as a whole is uncomfortable with Mamdani, which is a lie. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) July 12, 2025

Bernie needs a win - He'll take anything he can get these days!!!! — Glenn Tamir (@glenn_tami59618) July 12, 2025

Sanders will accept any ‘win’ that he feels affirms his worldview.

Posters say Sanders is salivating over the idea of being able to destroy the Big Apple with Mamdani at the helm.

Bernie’s dream is to simply take the city that never sleeps and turn it into the socialist city that never works. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) July 12, 2025

True Bernie-ism has never been tried — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Many people in congress have gone their whole careers without working, just like Bernie! — Charlie (@WilburWontGo) July 12, 2025

The less one has spent in the real world, the more likely they are to embrace socialism/communism.

Posters say the aging Sanders is trying to pass the torch to a young cadre of similarly bitter, economically ignorant politicos like himself.

He’s passing the torch of communism to the next generation — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 12, 2025

AOC, Omar, Mamdani, Bowman



Quite the lineup — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Can’t forget ghetto trash Crockett! — Scott Howard 🇺🇸 (@aronhowie23) July 12, 2025

Ah yes. Oversight. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Omar Ilhan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal Bowman have endorsed Mamdani. Crockett will surely follow. We have years of nonsense to look forward to from these young, loud Democrats (aka communists). Lucky us!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

