Politico: Biden Administration Holding Up Delivery of Bombs to Israel to Send a Political Message

On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't contain her pleasure over a report that the United States was halting shipments of military aid to Israel:

The United States has an obligation to uphold its own laws and to respect human rights globally.



Amidst the Israeli gov’s siege on Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid, and threats on Rafah, withholding US military aid is a major development towards ceasefire.https://t.co/MY2WFn94rb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 5, 2024

Bethany Mandel called out AOC on her poor timing about "blocking humanitarian aid" on the same weekend that Hamas killed four Israeli soldiers in a rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid corridor. NSC spokesman John Kirby on Monday declined to confirm the reports that aid was being withheld.

POLITICO is backing up the report, saying that the Biden administration is holding up shipments of bombs "to send a political message to Israel."

BREAKING: The Biden administration is holding up shipments of two types of Boeing-made precision bombs to send a political message to Israel, according to a U.S. official and six other people with knowledge of the deliberations. Team effort w @LeeHudson_ @paulmcleary @reporterjoe… — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 7, 2024

POLITICO reports:

The U.S. has yet to sign off on a pending sale of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munitions — both the munitions and kits that convert them to smart weapons — and Small Diameter Bombs, according to six industry and congressional sources with knowledge of the discussions. While the Biden administration has not formally denied the potential sale, it is essentially taking action through inaction — holding off on approvals and other aspects of the weapons transfer process — to send a message to Israel, a U.S. administration official familiar with the process told POLITICO. The official, along with others, was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. This appears to be the first time the U.S. administration has delayed a potential weapons sale for Israel since Hamas attacked the country on Oct. 7. President Joe Biden has been under pressure from some in his party to set conditions on aid to Israel after the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza began to exact a heavy toll on civilians, and after Israel hit humanitarian convoys delivering aid to the enclave.

The Biden administration had already made it clear that future military aid to Israel would depend on their "behavior" … Israel is ready to move on Rafah, which the Biden administration has tried to stop.

So when do the impeachment proceedings start? Or was that just for Trump. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) May 7, 2024

An impeachable offense according to Democrats. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) May 7, 2024

The Trump presidency revealed the hypocrisy and double standards for Obama and Biden.



Our government is completely a sham at this point. Impeach Joe Biden. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) May 7, 2024

That’s anathema to his cause. Isn’t it also impeachable? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) May 7, 2024

Biden brags about how he was able to blackmail Ukraine by withholding aid to get a prosecutor fired, so he's not new at this.

I was reliably informed that this is an impeachable offense. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 7, 2024

Wasn't Trump impeached for something similar? — Anita 🎗 (@aniii722) May 7, 2024

This is aiding and abetting terrorists. — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) May 7, 2024

It's meant to send a message to the Hamas Coalition in Michiganistan that Pantload has their back. — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) May 7, 2024

I think the political message is being sent to Dearborn. — Terry Miller (@mrmiller1972) May 7, 2024





Is that message that the US wants less precision in the bombs that will get dropped? — bzn2sfo (@bzn2sfo) May 7, 2024

Trump was impeached for doing this — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 7, 2024

I'll be waiting for the impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/JLHD5vyT3v — Jon (Kennesaw State Superfan) (@KSUOwlHowl) May 7, 2024

Gee, I am old enough to remember when a former POTUS was impeached for just threatening on a phone call to withhold aid to an ally to help himself politically.



Those Michigan votes Biden is desperate for must transcend impeachment amirite? — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 7, 2024

Message received, Biden wants more dead Jews. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) May 7, 2024

Sounds like Quid Pro Quo — Joey (@JoeyPerez89) May 7, 2024

Why just Boeing-made precision bombs? The administration will walk this back saying they were defective or something.

The administration certainly is sending a political message … to Hamas and every other terrorist group in the Middle East.

***



