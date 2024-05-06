GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding Military Aid to Israel

Oh Joy! Bernie Sanders is Running Again for the Senate
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You'd think at some point, AOC would figure out how to read the room when it comes to cheering on terrorists but ... nope. Imagine cheering Biden for withholding military from Israel that we promised them ... 

What sort of low-life does that?

Oh yeah, this sort of low-life:

Look at her using a word like, 'amidst'. 

Right.

Bethany S. Mandel with the TAKEDOWN BROOOOOO:

Nope, she has no comment because she's an antisemite and probably applauds what Hamas did.

Ironically, her district is close to resembling Gaza.

Kidding.

Sorta.

Oof.

Hostages, schmostages.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Excuse us, but she's an economic major or something.

Ain't that the truth?

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS ISRAEL ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

