GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding Military Aid to Israel

You'd think at some point, AOC would figure out how to read the room when it comes to cheering on terrorists but ... nope. Imagine cheering Biden for withholding military from Israel that we promised them ...

What sort of low-life does that?

Oh yeah, this sort of low-life:

The United States has an obligation to uphold its own laws and to respect human rights globally.



Amidst the Israeli gov’s siege on Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid, and threats on Rafah, withholding US military aid is a major development towards ceasefire.https://t.co/MY2WFn94rb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 5, 2024

Look at her using a word like, 'amidst'.

Right.

Bethany S. Mandel with the TAKEDOWN BROOOOOO:

Do you have a comment on how Hamas bombed the Kerem Shalom crossing - where Israel had based its aid efforts out of? You sent this after that happened. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 5, 2024

Nope, she has no comment because she's an antisemite and probably applauds what Hamas did.

Your district is full of crime, addiction and homelessness and you care more about Hamas. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 5, 2024

Ironically, her district is close to resembling Gaza.

Kidding.

Sorta.

Alexandria Ocasio-Goebbels — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 5, 2024

Oof.

What about the human rights of the hostages? Or do they not count because they're Jewish?https://t.co/aYsPdekbEk — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 5, 2024

Hostages, schmostages.

Less politics more sandwich’s. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 5, 2024

You know that Hamas shelled a humanitarian aid corridor TODAY don't you, you walking Intro to Gender Studies textbook? — Foster (@foster_type) May 6, 2024

Excuse us, but she's an economic major or something.

"I am not the expert." pic.twitter.com/P8eFxPFVTG — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 5, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

