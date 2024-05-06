WATCH MSNBC Host (Cringe) As Maxine Waters RANTS About Trump Orgs 'in the Hills' Targeting Communities

Maxine Waters is getting a teensy bit paranoid in her old age.

Then again, let's not pretend this broad's elevator has ever gone to the top floor.

Woof.

Waters seems to think Trump is working with some network of right-wing organizations up in the 'hills somewhere' to target and attack some communities.

No, really.

Watch this:

Maxine Waters SNAPS on MSNBC:



"I'm gonna ask the Justice Department...I wanna know about all of those right wing organization that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they're going to attack!" pic.twitter.com/9mLf7iZUhn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2024

Chick is NUTS.

It's all a plot, Maxine!

Well…dementia comes to everyone. — thomas J (@rightgay27) May 6, 2024

Even Joe Biden would think this is unhinged.

Maxine Waters needs to be investigated for her internal acquisition of millions of dollars for her family on her payroll. — Terry Stevens (@TerryStevens) May 6, 2024

Next to Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters is truly the face of term limits. Especially after this insane, paranoid rant about Trump people up in the hills plotting attacks against communities. Woof, lady.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Who the heck let that thing out and on public tv? Do they really think it is believable? — Chris Roerig (@RoerigChris) May 6, 2024

It's MSNBC.

*shrug*

looks like all the violence is ALL coming from the little organizations the democrats r funding 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Christian Allen (@Christi12479643) May 6, 2024

Democrats love to accuse others of what they're guilty of.

Yup.

