GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding...
Oh Joy! Bernie Sanders is Running Again for the Senate
Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call...
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement
'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO...
Kevin O'Leary Drops a Truth-Bomb on Pro-Hamas Agitators
WH Strategy to Counter Economic Reality: Lie, Mislead and Don't Use the B-Word...
Death by Cringe: Harvard Medical Students Get Dragged for Awful 'Harvard MDs' Song
Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrats' Push for State-Run Media Would Make Even Pravda Blush
Where Are the Rest of Them? FL Democrats Get Dragged for PATHETIC Pic...
It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the...

WATCH MSNBC Host (Cringe) As Maxine Waters RANTS About Trump Orgs 'in the Hills' Targeting Communities

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Maxine Waters is getting a teensy bit paranoid in her old age.

Then again, let's not pretend this broad's elevator has ever gone to the top floor.

Woof.

Waters seems to think Trump is working with some network of right-wing organizations up in the 'hills somewhere' to target and attack some communities.

Advertisement

No, really.

Watch this:

Chick is NUTS.

It's all a plot, Maxine!

Even Joe Biden would think this is unhinged.

Next to Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters is truly the face of term limits. Especially after this insane, paranoid rant about Trump people up in the hills plotting attacks against communities. Woof, lady.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

It's MSNBC.

*shrug*

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Democrats love to accuse others of what they're guilty of.

Yup.

======================================================================

Related:

Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call Them and DAAAMN Son

David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)

'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'

======================================================================

Tags: MAXINE WATERS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)
Sam J.
'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call Them and DAAAMN Son
Sam J.
Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About Reaping What He Sowed
Grateful Calvin
Oh Joy! Bernie Sanders is Running Again for the Senate
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement