'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Kids these days.

Sheesh.

And yes, we know, this makes us sound like the old woman down the street yelling at people to stay off her lawn but it's true. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOUNG PEOPLE?! Surely, at some point, someone close to them will tell them who the terrorists actually are in this whole situation, yes? Maybe?

*sigh*

Look at this stupidity:

Who stands with me for Palestine? pic.twitter.com/uH4hXKREQt — 𝙻𝙰𝙸𝙻𝙰 (@LailaPalestini1) May 5, 2024

We're honestly shocked she left it up.

Ma’am I don’t know much about the Palestine situation but I’ll give you $8 to put me in that stretchy device they used on Mel Gibson at the end of Braveheart. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 5, 2024

Omg you’re so fetch! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 5, 2024

Hollaria, stop trying to make fetch happen. It's NOT happening.

White women are broken. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 5, 2024

Just my luck. I find the beautiful girl of my dreams and she turns out to be a terrorist sympathizer and an antisemite. 😕 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 5, 2024

Them's the breaks.

Sweetie, you couldn't find Palestine on a map. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) May 6, 2024

You really don’t understand how badly they mistreat women, do you? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 5, 2024

No.

We know you’re doing it for the Instagram photos. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) May 5, 2024

Honey, you are as clueless as it gets.

I vote to give you a one-way ticket to go to Gaza (or the West Bank) and see how long you last. — "The" Friar Tuck (@SamAdams40) May 5, 2024

What a giver.

Just look up, Shari law....



Then, tell us. That hamas is your type. — Gen X (@Rockhound151) May 6, 2024

Yup.

We made a similar face.

