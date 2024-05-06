Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call...
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement
Kevin O'Leary Drops a Truth-Bomb on Pro-Hamas Agitators
WH Strategy to Counter Economic Reality: Lie, Mislead and Don't Use the B-Word...
Death by Cringe: Harvard Medical Students Get Dragged for Awful 'Harvard MDs' Song
Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrats' Push for State-Run Media Would Make Even Pravda Blush
Where Are the Rest of Them? FL Democrats Get Dragged for PATHETIC Pic...
It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the...
Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastf...
UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed...
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on Colleg...

'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy

Kids these days.

Sheesh.

And yes, we know, this makes us sound like the old woman down the street yelling at people to stay off her lawn but it's true. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOUNG PEOPLE?! Surely, at some point, someone close to them will tell them who the terrorists actually are in this whole situation, yes? Maybe?

Advertisement

*sigh*

Look at this stupidity:

We're honestly shocked she left it up.

Hollaria, stop trying to make fetch happen. It's NOT happening.

Them's the breaks.

No.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What a giver.

Yup.

We made a similar face.

======================================================================

Related:

Michael Tracey WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students on College Campuses

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'

HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner

RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They Pissed ME Off)

======================================================================

Tags: PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)
Sam J.
Don't You Like Your Stupid Prizes? Hims CEO Andrew Dudum Is Upset About Reaping What He Sowed
Grateful Calvin
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement
Coucy
Death by Cringe: Harvard Medical Students Get Dragged for Awful 'Harvard MDs' Song
Grateful Calvin
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement