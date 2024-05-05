HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on May 05, 2024

Awwww, would you look at that? A gaggle of Hamas supporters confronted Gov. Gretchen (GRETCH) Whitmer at her daughter's graduation dinner. Ya' love to see it.

Watch.

Keep in mind that GRETCH was one of the worst during the government-controlled lockdowns, taking school and yes, graduation from thousands and thousands of young people all across her state. While we feel a teensy bit bad for her daughter, we hope her daughter also knows her mother brought this down on her.

GRETCH helped create the monster, after all.

This. ^

Ya' love to see it.

Every day and twice on Sundays.

Excellent point. Her mandates kept thousands of young people from having a real graduation. Maybe this is her karma.

It's the little things that bring us joy.

This is one of those little things.

Please.

Don't give her any ideas.

Been there, done that.

======================================================================

