HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner

Awwww, would you look at that? A gaggle of Hamas supporters confronted Gov. Gretchen (GRETCH) Whitmer at her daughter's graduation dinner. Ya' love to see it.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer gets confronted by crazy liberal HAMAS supporters at her daughters graduation dinner.

Your chickens are coming home to roost governor. pic.twitter.com/cxDs56gzZK — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 5, 2024

Keep in mind that GRETCH was one of the worst during the government-controlled lockdowns, taking school and yes, graduation from thousands and thousands of young people all across her state. While we feel a teensy bit bad for her daughter, we hope her daughter also knows her mother brought this down on her.

GRETCH helped create the monster, after all.

People like her created this Frankenstein's Monster — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 5, 2024



It’s a great day when the crazies have a family get together. 😂 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 5, 2024



Let them eat their own. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) May 5, 2024



She could at least attend her daughter’s graduation- many people had to do drive by graduations when she locked our children down. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) May 5, 2024

Excellent point. Her mandates kept thousands of young people from having a real graduation. Maybe this is her karma.





So sad. Too bad. — Scott Craig (@slc_orig) May 5, 2024

Self kidnapping incoming — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) May 5, 2024







